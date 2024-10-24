Ethereum Verge Upgrade Set to Allow Nodes to Run on Smartphones

Ethereum (ETH-USD) is gearing up for a game-changing upgrade called “The Verge,” which will allow its nodes to run on devices as small as smartphones and smartwatches. This move, led by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, aims to make Ethereum more accessible by drastically reducing the hardware requirements for node operations.

Stateless Verification Simplifies Node Operations

One of the key features of The Verge is stateless verification. This will significantly reduce the storage needed to operate a node, as they’ll no longer have to store the entire blockchain. Instead, nodes will verify blocks without massive amounts of data, making node operations accessible to everyday devices. Buterin explained that this will make “fully-verifying the chain so computationally affordable that every mobile wallet, browser wallet, and even smartwatch is doing it by default.” This accessibility could potentially drive up Ethereum’s usage, which in turn could influence ETH prices in the long run, although this remains speculative.

Quantum Computing Concerns Addressed

Buterin also touched on concerns about Verkle trees, a structure designed for stateless validation, being vulnerable to quantum computers. To combat this, Ethereum developers are considering using STARK-based hash trees for long-term security against quantum threats. According to Buterin, this provides a stronger outlook for the future of Ethereum’s scalability and safety. Should these efforts strengthen confidence in Ethereum’s security, the demand for ETH could potentially rise, adding upward pressure on its price.

ETH’s Verge Upgrade Focuses on Gas Fees and Solo Staking

Another major change includes the introduction of a “multidimensional gas” system, which aims to better manage Ethereum’s resources. With these updates, solo staking could become more practical, encouraging more users to participate in the network.

Ethereum’s Verge upgrade seems to be a step toward making the network more inclusive and sustainable. Perhaps this could bring blockchain technology even closer to daily use, and we may witness some price movements as a result.

At the time of writing, Ethereum is sitting at $2,528.13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.