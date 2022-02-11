Ethereum Price Predictions: What Does 2022 Hold?

By Richard Laylock

After reaching an all-time high of $4,800 in late 2021, Ethereum (ETH) came crashing back to earth (along with the rest of the crypto market) to start the year with lows around $2,200. But its value looks to be on the ascent, as it sits closer to $3,250 at the time of writing. But what do experts think the future holds for ETH? How much higher could its value grow? And what will be the driving force in this growth?

What to expect from ETH in 2022

While the crypto market may have seemed dire at the start of 2022, with the market falling roughly $1 trillion overnight, things are looking up.

In what may seem like fortuitous timing, Finder empaneled a range of financial experts during mid-to-late January to give their thoughts on future crypto predictions as part of the Ethereum Price Predictions Report.

And while the media seemed to be all doom and gloom about what the future might hold for ETH, and crypto in general, the panel was fairly bullish on ETH’s value both short- and long-term, predicting an average value of $6,500 by the end of 2022. If this prediction is to come to pass, that means ETH’s value will increase roughly 100% by the end of the year.

There’s even better news if you’re willing to hodl. The panel expects the price to continue to rise going forward, giving average predictions of $10,810 by 2025 and $26,338 by 2030. These would mark returns of 233% and 710% respectively from the price at the time of writing.

What will drive the price hike?

Like with most events in the financial world, it’s hard to single out a catalyst that is solely responsible for what is happening. And while the panel was unable to unify behind one factor driving the price of ETH up, one of the major catalysts cited by our panel is ETH’s move to a proof-of-stake model.

It shouldn’t be too long before we see this become a reality, with ETH looking set to move to a proof-of-stake model in 2022. If this should happen, the vast majority of our panel (79%) think it will have a positive impact on its value going forward. While most of the panel think proof of stake will play a role in ETH’s price increasing, 54% say it will only be responsible for somewhat of an increase in its price. The remaining 25% think it will significantly increase ETH’s value.

One of our more bullish panel members, CEO of NDAX Bilal Hammoud, predicts ETH will be worth $10,000 by the end of 2022 and highlights the important role proof of stake will play in its value going forward.

“Ethereum’s latest upgrade turned into a deflationary asset. Proof of stake will further lock up ETH for staking rewards, which in theory should influence the price to go up as supply decreases while demand increases.”

What to do with ETH?

With the majority of the panel painting such a rosy picture with their price predictions and their expectation about what the move to proof of stake will do to the value of ETH, it’s little wonder that a vast majority (82%) are confident in its future value. Just over half of the panel (52%) say it’s time to buy and 30% say to hold tight to what you’ve got.

In the short term, the panel’s prediction from the survey conducted in mid-to-late January is so far accurate, as the price of ETH has risen roughly 50%.

