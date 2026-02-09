Ethereum Is More Popular Than Ever. Should You Invest $1,000?

Key Points

Ethereum's chain is seeing more transactions than ever.

But that doesn't mean the coin's price is going to climb higher than ever.

In fact, in the near term, it might fall more.

Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) network is moving more real value than ever before. In mid-January, its daily transaction count hit a fresh record of 2,885,524. In the past, more usage has presaged more demand for the coin, and higher prices, too.

This is the kind of signal worth taking seriously if you're considering an investment -- even a small one like $1,000 -- so let's dive in and put it into context.

Usage is spiking, but that doesn't necessarily translate into value

The first thing for investors to understand here is that a transaction executed on Ethereum's chain is not the same thing as value being captured for a holder. Lower transaction fees can and do tend to invite more usage of a network, but they're a double-edged sword, because they also reduce the amount of Ether coins paid and burned per unit of activity.

Another factor is where the activity comes from. A lot of the Ethereum ecosystem's transaction growth now happens on "rollups," which are Layer-2 (L2) networks that bundle many transactions and then settle them back to Ethereum. That activity doesn't necessarily accrue value to coinholders either, as most of the transaction fees tend to accrue to the Layer-2 chain.

So there's a tension that investors need to recognize here. High transaction volume on the chain isn't enough of a reason to buy the coin.

The bullish case is that Ethereum will still behave like the primary settlement layer that other crypto apps, especially decentralized finance (DeFi) apps, are built on; as the network grows more efficient, it will (theoretically) end up capturing a larger share of the capital flows that would otherwise go to its L2s.

The less bullish case is that if users spend most of their time on the rollups, the base chain might not see the kind of fee pressure that used to translate into stronger value capture and better returns for holders.

Should you invest $1,000?

Ethereum is still one of the few cryptocurrencies that's in such wide usage that it's effectively crypto infrastructure. That makes it indispensable in the crypto sector, and also one of the core investments that you should own if you're building a crypto portfolio.

So if you don't own any crypto yet, $1,000 is a properly sized first step to take with this asset. It's a big enough commitment to matter for a portfolio's performance, but not so big that it will wreck your plans if Ethereum has one of its periodic gut-check drawdowns, which is likely something that's happening right now. If you decide to buy it, be ready to hold it for a few years; if that sounds problematic to you, it's best to invest elsewhere.

Finally, don't confuse the chain reporting record activity with a guarantee of higher prices next month. Usage is indeed something that can stimulate higher prices in the long run. But in the short term, it's just one factor of many, and it's often washed out amid the noise of other bullish and bearish drivers -- and there are plenty of the latter in play right now.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

