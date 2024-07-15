Ethereum Hits Record $3.3K Amid ETF Hype

In a whirlwind week for Ethereum (ETH-USD), the cryptocurrency soared past the $3,300 mark, buoyed by growing anticipation surrounding the imminent approval of spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to Cointelegraph, analysts like Nate Geraci are betting big on this development, predicting that the SEC could greenlight up to eight ETH ETFs by week’s end.

ETF Approval Imminent

Nate Geraci, known for his sharp analysis at The ETF Store, is feeling positive about the chance of spot ETH ETFs launching this week. According to Cointelegraph, Geraci and insiders close to the process believe there aren’t many hurdles left, hinting that ETF approvals could happen smoothly.

Ethereum’s Meteoric Rise

Ethereum’s price shooting past $3,300 shows how confident the market is about ETFs. Experts like Tom Dunleavy from MV Global predict a flood of money from big investors once these ETFs kick in. Dunleavy, speaking to Cointelegraph, described Ethereum’s appeal as a tech stock of the crypto world, simpler for regular investors to grasp compared to Bitcoin.

Ethereum’s Recent Developments

While ETFs are in the spotlight, Ethereum’s basic setup is making big improvements. According to Cryptoquant, Ethereum developers are talking about projects like Pectra and PeerDAS. These projects aim to make Ethereum faster and safer, which is crucial for its long-term success.

What Lies Ahead for ETH?

With ETH now trading around $3,357 and climbing, all eyes are on what’s next for Ethereum. The big focus is on two things: how regulators will decide on ETFs and what new tech updates are in the pipeline. Analysts and investors are glued to these details, expecting them to shape how Ethereum performs in the months ahead. Additionally, if these spot ETH ETFs get the green light, it could turbocharge Ethereum’s price even more.

