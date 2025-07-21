Ethereum ETFs Surging Rapidly: What Lies Ahead?

Ethereum (ETH) is skyrocketing, gaining more than 20% last week and currently aiming for the $4,000 mark. Ether closed the week on a high note, as President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law. Despite tariff-related market headwinds, Ether surged 18% last week, pushing its two-week gain to about 43% — marking its best two-week performance since August 2021.

Note that House lawmakers also passed a second, much broader crypto market structure bill, the CLARITY Act, that will now go to the Senate.On July 17, 2025 BlackRock also filed with the SEC to include staking to its ETHA ether exchange-traded fund (ETF), which also boosted the sentiment for crypto’s second-largest coin.

21Shares Core Ethereum ETF CETH, Vaneck Ethereum ETF ETHV, Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF QETH, Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE and iShares Ethereum Trust ETF ETHA gained about 16% each last week.

Ethereum Price Levels

ETH broke above the psychological level of $3,000 last week. It is trading around $3,760 at the time of writing. If this level is breached, Ethereum could push higher to test the key $4,000 threshold. The daily RSI reading of 85 signals overbought conditions but also indicates strong bullish momentum.

Similarly, the MACD’s bullish crossover from early July remains intact, backed by a rising histogram, per a fxstreet.com article. If ETH experiences a pullback, traders are watching $3,000 as the key support level.

Ethereum Remains a Key Crypto Investment

Ethereum continues to dominate as the leading DeFi platform, with bullish price predictions fueled by growing interest in staking, tokenization, and institutional adoption. Analysts suggest ETH could surge to $8,000 by Q4 2025 or Q1 2026 if momentum continues, making it a strong contender for investors seeking stability and long-term growth.

Ethereum Poised for Long-Term Growth

Ethereum’s long-term outlook remains strongly bullish, thanks to solid fundamentals and increasing institutional involvement. On July 16, spot Ethereum ETFs recorded massive inflows totaling $717 million — with BlackRock’s ETHA alone accounting for $489 million — while futures trading volume jumped 27%, according to Glassnode, per a coindcx.com blog.

Can Ethereum Cross $5000 in 2026?

Corporate interest is also on the rise, as evidenced by World Liberty Financial — linked to Donald Trump — investing $5 million in ETH. Additionally, Deribit’s $300,000 trading competition (running from July 17 to 31) is expected to further stimulate activity in the derivatives market. If ETF demand continues to build, analysts predict that Ethereum could reclaim the $4,000-$4,800 range by the end of 2025, with a potential move past $5,500 in early 2026.

