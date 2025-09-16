Ethereum: The Backbone of the Stablecoin Market

Bitcoin: Digital Gold Or Medium of Exchange?

In terms of the crypto space, Bitcoin enjoys the most recognition by far. After all, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency, is the largest, and is one of the best-performing assets of all time. Additionally, because ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ created Bitcoin and disappeared, Bitcoin is the only truly decentralized cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has several unique traits, including scarcity (only 21 million Bitcoin will ever be minted), decentralization, and durability, which is why many investors view it as ‘digital gold.’

However, while Bitcoin remains the most popular cryptocurrency, it is not without its downsides. The Bitcoin network uses a “proof-of-work” mining process to secure its network. PoW is a consensus mechanism where “miners” use high-powered computers to solve complex mathematical puzzles and validate transactions to secure the blockchain (a digital spreadsheet that tracks BTC transactions). Unfortunately, PoW requires immense power. Also, the Bitcoin network can only process so many transactions at a time, leading to lofty transaction fees and long waiting times.

Ethereum: The King of Altcoins

A little over a decade ago, Vitalik Buterin, a programmer and Bitcoin enthusiast, began work on a new cryptocurrency called Ethereum. In creating Ethereum, Buterin sought to develop a digital asset that could do more than act as money. Unlike Bitcoin, ETH is an open-source blockchain platform built specifically for building and operating decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. Decentralized applications backend code and data across a network of computers (blockchain). These dApps power smart contracts, which self-execute based on pieces of code and terms of agreement written into them. Today, the vast majority of stablecoins use Ethereum as the base layer, including Tether’s USDT, the largest stablecoin, and Circle Group ( CRCL ) and Coinbase’s ( COIN ) USDC, the second-largest stablecoin.

What is a Stablecoin?

Crypto skeptics have long argued that cryptocurrencies have little use case and are pure speculation. While this is true of some “meme coins”, the narrative is quickly being debunked in real-time. Stablecoins are a unique form of cryptocurrency that aim to maintain a stable value relative to a specified asset, like the US Dollar. This unique crypto genre offers benefits such as faster and lower-cost transactions, 24/7 availability, and frictionless global access.

Why The Stablecoin Market Will Explode

Earlier this year, the stablecoin went from hype to reality when daily transaction volume surpassed that of credit card juggernaut Visa ( V ) (Visa has since created its own stablecoin). Moving forward, the stablecoin market is likely to explode further because:

· Stablecoin Legislation has Passed: Earlier this year, Washington passed the GENIUS Act, the first regulatory framework for stablecoins.

· Institutional Adoption is Here: Over the past month, USDC and USDT have minted a mind-blowing $12.75 billion in stablecoins.

· The US Must Maintain Dollar Supremacy: Amid the currency threat from the “BRICS” nations, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sees stablecoins as a means of maintaining US Dollar supremacy. In a recent statement, Bessent explained: “Stablecoins represent a revolution in digital finance. The dollar now has an internet-native payment rail that is fast, frictionless, and free of middlemen. This groundbreaking technology will buttress the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency, expand access to the dollar economy for billions across the globe, and lead to a surge in demand for US Treasuries, which back stablecoins.”

Ethereum: The Backbone of the Stablecoin Market

Though stablecoin operators are beneficiaries, Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, is perhaps the largest beneficiary because stablecoins operate on Ethereum. The iShares Ethereum ETF ( ETHA ) recently built a high-tight flag pattern by running from $18 to $37 in eight weeks. After consolidating for four weeks, Ethereum is poised to emerge from the classic high-tight flag pattern.



Image Source: TradingView

Another beneficiary of the stablecoin revolution will be BitMine Immersion ( BMNR ), the largest ETH treasury company. Tuesday, the stock broke out above its 50-day moving average on heavy volume.

Bottom Line

Ethereum is the foundational layer for the burgeoning stablecoin market. The growth and institutional adoption of stablecoins, bolstered by a new regulatory framework, highlight a critical shift in the crypto space from speculation toward real-world utility.





