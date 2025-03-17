ETHE Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of Grayscale Ethereum Trust, the RSI reading has hit 29.2 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 39.4. A bullish investor could look at ETHE's 29.2 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), ETHE's low point in its 52 week range is $15.09 per share, with $36.1575 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.87. Grayscale Ethereum Trust shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day.
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: ASAQ Options Chain
LASE Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NTLS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.