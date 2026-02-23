ETH Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust, the RSI reading has hit 28.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 43.2. A bullish investor could look at ETH's 28.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), ETH's low point in its 52 week range is $13.685 per share, with $45.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.61. Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: CERS Average Annual Return
DLX YTD Return
IDCC Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.