ETFs to Watch This Earnings-Packed Week

After a tough start to the year, the S&P 500 topped the 4,900 milestone for the first time in the latest trading session. This week is packed with more than 100 corporate earnings, a Federal Reserve policy meeting and the job report data that may dictate the next moves for the market’s rally.

Key Earnings Releases

Five of the "Magnificent Seven" tech companies are set to report earnings, with Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet ( GOOGL , GOOG ) leading the pack on Jan 30. Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN and Meta Platforms META will report on Feb 1. Outside the tech sector, General Motors GM and United Parcel UPS are among the well-known companies set to release results before the bell on Jan 30, while Starbucks SBUX will report after market close.



Microsoft



Microsoft has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). According to our methodology, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Microsoft saw a positive earnings estimate revision of a penny over the past 30 days for the to-be-reported quarter. Analysts increasing estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a good indicator for a stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates earnings growth of 18.9% and modest revenue growth of 15.7% from the year-ago quarter. Microsoft’s earnings track record is impressive, with the four-quarter earnings surprise being 7.83%, on average. Microsoft has gained 14.5% over the past three months and has a solid Growth Score of A (read: Microsoft Tops Apple Ahead of Q4 Earnings: 5 ETFs to Invest).



Select Sector SPDR Technology ETF XLK and MSCI Information Technology Index ETF FTEC have the largest exposure of more than 20% each in Microsoft.



Alphabet



Alphabet has an Earnings ESP of +2.26% and a Zacks Rank #3. It saw a positive earnings estimate revision of a penny over the past 30 days for the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s earnings surprise track record over the past four quarters is good, with the average being 4.62%. Earnings are expected to increase 52.4%, while revenues are expected to grow 12% from the year-ago quarter. Alphabet has a Growth Score of A and has risen 18% in the past three months.



Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC and iShares Global Comm Services ETF IXP have 12.6% exposure in Alphabet.



Meta Platforms



Meta Platforms has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and Zacks Rank #2. The social media giant saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 4 cents for the to-be-reported quarter over the past 30 days. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the yet-to-be-reported quarter indicates year-over-year earnings growth of 61.3% and revenue growth of 21%. Meta Platforms delivered an earnings surprise of 27.50%, on average, in the last four quarters. The stock has a solid Growth Score of A and has surged about 25% over the past three months.



Amazon



Amazon has an Earnings ESP of -0.04% and a Zacks Rank #2. The stock saw a positive earnings estimate revision of a couple of cents over the past 30 days for the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a whopping year-over-year earnings increase of 285.7% and substantial revenue growth of 11.4% for the to-be-reported quarter. Additionally, Amazon’s earnings surprise history is impressive, with the four-quarter average surprise being 54.87%. The stock has a solid Growth Score of A and has returned 15% in the past three months.



Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC and Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF FCOM have at least 23% exposure each in Amazon.



Apple



Apple has an Earnings ESP of +1.96% and a Zacks Rank #3. Apple saw a positive earnings estimate revision of a penny over the past 30 days for the fiscal fourth quarter. The iPhone maker has a strong track record of positive earnings surprises. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.47% in the trailing four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a modest year-over-year increase of 11.2% for earnings and 0.4% for revenues. Apple is up 9% over the past three months.



Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT and Select Sector SPDR Technology ETF XLK have the largest exposure of at least 21% each in Apple (read: Tech Leads S&P 500 to Highs: Does Further Rally Await ETFs?).



General Motors



General Motors has an Earnings ESP of +1.78% and Zacks Rank #2. It saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 7 cents over the past 30 days for the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s earnings surprise track record over the past four quarters is good, with the average being 23.82%, on average. Earnings and revenues are expected to decline 49% and 5.4%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter. General Motors has a solid Momentum Score of A and has climbed 18% in the past three months.



First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF FTXR has the largest exposure of 8.2% in General Motors (read: 5 Top-Ranked Beaten-Down ETFs to Rebound in 2024).



United Parcel Service



United Parcel has an Earnings ESP of +1.69% and a Zacks Rank #3. The courier company saw a negative earnings estimate revision of a penny for the to-be-reported quarter over the past 30 days. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the yet-to-be-reported quarter indicates a year-over-year earnings decline of 32.6% and a revenue decline of 6.4%. United Parcel delivered an earnings surprise of 27.50%, on average, in the last four quarters. The stock has a solid Momentum Score of A and has gained about 11% over the past three months.



iShares US Transportation ETF IYT has a substantial 11.2% exposure in UPS.

Fed Meet

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to hold rates steady in the range of 5.25% to 5.5%. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the fed funds futures market has priced in an approximately 97% probability that the central bank will leave rates unchanged during its Wednesday announcement and there’s a 48% probability of a rate cut at the next meeting in March. If the Fed signals a possible rate cut in March, the U.S. dollar will likely weaken against all major currencies. As such, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund UUP and WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund USDU might experience some declines. These two ETFs are the prime beneficiaries of the rising dollar.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK): ETF Research Reports

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (UUP): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT): ETF Research Reports

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish ETF (USDU): ETF Research Reports

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC): ETF Research Reports

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT): ETF Research Reports

iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF (FTXR): ETF Research Reports

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC): ETF Research Reports

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.