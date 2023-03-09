ETFs to Buy if You Love (or Hate) Jim Cramer

(0:30) - Have You Ever Wanted To Invest Around Jim Cramer?

(3:30) - AXS Short Innovation Daily and AXS 2x Innovation ETF: SARK & TARK

(6:45) - Tuttle Inverse Cramer Tracker and Long Cramer Tracker ETF: SJIM & LJIM

(11:50) - How Long Has Tuttle Capital Management Tracked Jim Cramer?

(15:00) - What Can Investors Expect From Tuttle Capital In The Near Future?

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Matthew Tuttle, CEO at Tuttle Capital Management, about two new ETFs that let investors bet on and against CNBC personality Jim Cramer.

The Long Cramer Tracker ETF LJIM seeks to replicate the performance of investments recommended by Cramer. Meta Platforms META and AMD AMD are among the top holdings currently.

The Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF SJIM holds short positions in his stock picks like NVIDIA NVDA and Tesla TSLA. It also invests in securities he recommends against.

Both ETFs will be actively managed and charge an expense ratio of 1.2% each. These funds hold between 20 to 50 securities in almost equal weights.

Tuttle was earlier quite successful with the AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF SARK, which bets against Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK.

