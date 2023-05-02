ETFs to Bet on Mega-Cap Tech Stocks

Market gains this year have been largely driven by the world's largest companies, which extended their rally last week after reporting better-than-feared results. Prior to these reports, concerns had arisen about lofty valuations, macro headwinds, and an earnings recession.

According to the Financial Times, hedge funds were net sellers in tech stocks ahead of earnings and lost $18 billion on those bets. Strong results from the sector were driven in part by heavy cost-cutting, which boosted profit margins.

These companies have also made significant investments in artificial intelligence, which is expected to enhance their results in the coming quarters.

Microsoft MSFT’s results beat expectations on the top and bottom lines, as well as on quarterly revenue guidance.

Google parent Alphabet's GOOG’s cloud unit reported a profit for the first time. The company also announced a share repurchase of up to $70 billion.

Amazon AMZN reported stronger-than-expected revenue, thanks to strong growth in its cloud computing and advertising businesses.

Meta Platforms META’s shares surged 15% after earnings and are now up more than 90% year-to-date. The CEO has called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency" for the social media giant.

Apple AAPL will report later this week.

To learn more about the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF QQQM, the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF MGK and the Roundhill BIG Tech ETF BIGT, please watch the short video above.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK): ETF Research Reports

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM): ETF Research Reports

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roundhill BIG Tech ETF (BIGT): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.