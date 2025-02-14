ETFs & Stocks to Gift Your Valentine This Year

The United States will be showered with love as 56% of its adults are planning to celebrate this Valentine’s Day. About 28% of the population will observe the occasion. Spending would be a total of $27.5 billion (an average of $188.81 per person, up from $185.81 in 2024), per NRF. The amount is up from last year’s $25.8 billion and slightly above the previous record of $27.4 billion set in 2020.

Naturally, the day of love will translate into a great day for business. But exchanging chocolates, greeting cards, flowers, and precious metals as gifts may seem clichéd to some people lately. Instead, impress your loved one in a unique way with stocks of companies that are likely to do good business this Valentine’s Day.

Let’s dive a little deeper.

Candies, Cards & Flowers Continue to Remain Age-Old Gift

About 56% of consumers are planning to buy candies, followed by greeting cards (40%) and flowers (40%). Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) Simply Good Foods ( SMP L) is likely to be one of the best bets this year. When it comes to ETF investing, companies within First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF FTXG and Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF PBJ should do good business on this day of love.

Gifting Precious Metals Is Ageless

Gifting jewelry this Valentine’s Day has become more popular than ever before. About 22% of the population plans to spend on jewelry. Total spending on jewelry could touch a high of $6.5 billion, per NRF. Forget gifting precious metal in physical form, gift gold bullion ETF SPDR Gold Shares GLD. It is up about 9% this year. Gold is considered to be a safe haven and may gain strength if stock volatility persists.

Gifting an Experience: An Emerging Trend

About 35% of people are planning an evening out and are likely to spend about $5.4 billion. In this regard, restaurant ETF AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF EATZ and experience ETFs like Amplify Travel Tech ETF AWAY should benefit. As far as stocks are concerned, Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) players Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG)and Darden Restaurants DRI are good bets.

Shopping Online: The Latest Fad

About 38% of consumers are planning to buy their Valentine’s gifts online this year. ProShares Online Retail ETF ( ONLN ) is a beneficiary of the trend. With all the celebrations around, who can forget Amazon AMZN, a hot destination for online shopping?

Dollar Store: A Winner Too?

Visiting department stores (34%) and discount stores (29%) would also remain in trend. Consumers will look for sales and promotions while celebrating Valentine’s Day this year. Several discount retailers like Zacks Rank #2 Costco COST may win from the trend and make VanEck Vectors Retail ETF RTH a gainer.

