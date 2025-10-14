ETFs Set to Benefit From JPMorgan's $1.5T U.S. Security Push

On Monday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM announced a decade-long $1.5 trillion initiative aimed at bolstering industries central to U.S. economic growth and national security. Called the “Security and Resiliency Initiative,” as part of the plan, the pledged amount will be directed toward projects across energy, manufacturing and defense sectors, according to Fox Business.

Additionally, the financial giant is set to report third-quarter 2025 earnings on Tuesday. JPM is projected to report $4.83 per share earnings on $44.86 billion in revenues, registering year-over-year growth of 10.5% and 5.2%, respectively (Read: Decoding Bank ETF Prospects Ahead of Q3 Earnings Releases).

JPM shares gained about 2.4% on Monday, extending their rally to 46% since early April and 28% year to date.

Inside JPMorgan’s $1.5T Push

Per the Fox Business` article, the bank had previously earmarked roughly $1 trillion over the next decade to support the economy. The recently announced initiative increases that commitment by $500 billion.

As per JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon’s statement, as quoted on Fox Business, U.S. security depends on the strength and resilience of the country’s economy, underscoring the need for accelerated investment and growth.

Dimon also mentioned that under the initiative, the firm aims to ensure consistent access to essential medicines and critical minerals, strengthen national defense, build energy systems aligned with AI-driven growth, and promote technologies like semiconductors and data centers.

According to the banking giant, the initiative will target four key sectors: supply chain and advanced manufacturing, defense and aerospace, energy independence and resilience and frontier and strategic technologies, as quoted on the Fox Business article.

The above sectors are further divided into sub-sectors like cybersecurity, nuclear energy and critical defense components, according to the company announcement.

ETFs to Explore

Below, we spotlight a few funds that can help investors gain from JPM’s push to strengthen U.S. economic and national security.

Aerospace & Defense ETF

Investors looking to tap into the defense sector can consider iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA, Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF PPA, Global X Defense Tech ETF SHLD and SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF XAR.

Artificial Intelligence and Technology

Investors can consideriShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF FTEC, Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ.

Energy ETFs and Manufacturing ETFs

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE, iShares U.S. Energy ETF IYE, Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI and U.S. Manufacturing ETF MADE can be considered.

More Into JPM’s Stock Outlook

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 2.03 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations made by 29 brokerage firms. The current ABR compares to an ABR of 2.00 a month ago, based on 28 recommendations.

Of the 29 recommendations deriving the current ABR, 14 are Strong Buy and three are Buy. Strong Buy and Buy, respectively, account for 48.28% and 10.34% of all recommendations. A month ago, Strong Buy made up 50%, while Buy represented 10.71%, indicating that the majority of the analysts remain bullish. JPM has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Based on short-term price targets offered by 25 analysts, the average price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. comes to $318.40, with forecasts ranging from a low of $240.00 to a high of $370.00. Currently, shares of the banking giant are priced at $307.97 (as of market close on Oct. 13).

JPM-Focused ETFs

Investors can consider the following ETFs to increase their exposure to JPM.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF IYG has an exposure of 12.39% in JPM.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF has an exposure of 11.21% in JPM.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF IYF has an exposure of 11.07% in JPM.

