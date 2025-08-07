ETFs Set to Benefit from Apple's $100B U.S. Bet

Apple AAPL announced a major expansion of its U.S. investment strategy with an additional $100 billion injection into American manufacturing over the next four years. This would follow the iPhone maker’s previously pledged $500 billion commitment to U.S. operations, which included a Texas-based AI server plant developed in partnership with local suppliers.



The announcement comes amid renewed pressure from Trump, who urged American tech companies to shift production back home. Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Apple’s overseas-made products. Apple’s latest move appears to be a direct response to that threat.



This pushed Apple shares higher by 5.1% on Aug. 6. Investors seeking to tap the opportune moment could consider ETFs with the largest allocation to the tech titan. These are Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF GXPT, Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT, MSCI Information Technology Index ETF FTEC, iShares US Technology ETF IYW and iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF TOPT. All these ETFs have a solid Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy).



Apple’s unprecedented $600 billion investment reflects its commitment to building the future of technology in the United States, from advanced manufacturing and semiconductor production to AI infrastructure and sustainable energy (see: all the Technology ETFs here).



At the center of Apple’s new push is its American Manufacturing Program (AMP), an initiative aimed at deepening Apple’s supply chain and boosting domestic production in the United States. Key AMP partners include Corning, Coherent, GlobalWafers America, Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, Samsung, GlobalFoundries, Amkor, Broadcom and MP Materials.

Inside AMP Initiative

As part of the program, Apple has committed $2.5 billion to manufacturing all iPhone and Apple Watch cover glass in the United States. The company will work to build a fully domestic silicon supply chain, involving semiconductor fabrication, equipment and wafer production. Apple also plans to hire 20,000 U.S. employees, focusing on R&D, silicon engineering, AI and software development. This will help boost the country’s job growth.



Further, Apple is poised to produce over 19 billion chips in 2025 and invests in facilities to support cloud infrastructure and talent development.



Snapshot of Latest Earnings



Last week, Apple reported robust third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, beating estimates for revenues and earnings. Earnings per share came in at $1.57, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 and increasing 12.1% from the year-ago earnings. Revenues rose 10% year over year to $94 billion and edged past the estimated $88.9 billion. This marks the highest quarterly revenue growth in more than three years (read: Take a Bite of Apple's Solid Q3 Earnings With These ETFs).



The tech titan logged double-digit revenue growth in the iPhone, Mac and Services segments. The installed base of active devices also reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments.



For the ongoing fiscal fourth quarter, the iPhone maker expects “mid to high-single digit” sales growth. However, tariffs remain a significant headwind. Apple incurred approximately $800 million in tariff-related costs in the third quarter and anticipates around $1.1 billion of costs in the fourth quarter, especially with new tariffs proposed on goods manufactured in India.

ETFs in Focus

Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF (GXPT): Apple occupies the third position with a 17.1% share.



Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT): Apple is the third firm, accounting for a 13% share.



MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC): Apple takes the third spot, making up for a 13.7% share in the basket.



iShares US Technology ETF (IYW): Apple takes the third spot, making up for 13.1% of the assets.



iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (TOPT): Apple takes the third spot at 11.9%.

