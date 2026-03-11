ETFs in Focus as Oracle Shares Spike 8% Post Q3 Earnings Beat

Shares of Oracle ORCL jumped nearly 8% in the after-hours trading session on March 10, 2026 (as cited in Yahoo Finance) after the company comfortably beat analysts’ expectations on both counts for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The tech giant also raised its 2027 revenue outlook, which might have boosted its share price performance on the bourses.

While this share price spike might offer some relief for Oracle’s shareholders, considering the slump in stock price over the past few months, the company’s tremendously inflated capital expenditure continues to remain a concern.

In fact, the company’s share price has slumped nearly 49% over the past six months and 23.2% year to date, bearing testimony to the fact that its spending plan of billions of dollars on data centers failed to woo its investors.

However, it is not all lost hope for Oracle. As the company remains a major cloud service provider in the tech industry, its current average price target of $273.15 represents an increase of 80.2% from its last closing price of $151.56.

Against this backdrop, investors who would like to capitalize on the upside potential that Oracle’s shares have to offer without being exposed to the unique single-stock volatility and company-specific challenges may go for Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) with significant exposure to this hyperscaler.

But before diving straight into these ETFs, let us check ORCL’s overall performance in the fiscal third quarter in terms of other metrics.

A Brief Analysis of ORCL’s Q3 Results

Oracle’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3% and surged 21% year over year. Its revenues rose 22% and also comfortably exceeded the consensus mark by 1.8%.

Segment-wise, all four of the segments registered a year-over-year improvement.

Businesswise, Oracle witnessed solid growth from Multicloud Database and AI infrastructure. Multicloud Database revenues surged 531%, while AI infrastructure revenues soared 243% year over year.

The company’s remaining performance obligations, expected to be recognized in the next 12 months, increased 325% year over year, driven by large-scale AI contracts.

Through its partners, Oracle secured more than 10 gigawatts (GW) of power and data center capacity coming online over the next three years. In the fiscal third quarter, the company delivered more than 400 megawatts (MW) to customers.

The demand for cloud computing for AI training and inferencing continues to grow faster than supply, which Oracle believes will likely help it exceed its revenue growth rate forecast for fiscal 2027 and beyond.

To this end, it is imperative to mention that Oracle has raised its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $90 billion, which is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $85.41 billion.

Oracle-Heavy ETFs to Watch

Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF TRFK

This fund, with net assets worth $447.5 million, offers exposure to 86 large-cap companies that drive transmission, manipulation, storage and use of data. Of these, Oracle holds the third spot, with an 8.04% share of the fund.

TRFK has surged 39.1% over the past year. This fund charges 49 basis points (bps) as fees.

FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF TDVI

This fund, with net assets worth $300.6 million, is an actively managed ETF that offers exposure to 92 securities. It provides investors with current income and a secondary objective of providing capital appreciation. Oracle holds the fifth spot in the fund, with a 5.42% share.

TDVI has soared 29.6% over the past year. This fund charges 75 bps as fees.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF IETC

This fund, with net assets worth $765.1 million, is an actively managed ETF that offers exposure to 87 U.S. tech companies with a greater proportion of technological capabilities, revenues, and production in the United States. Of these, Oracle holds the fifth spot, with a 4.49% share of the fund.

IETC has soared 20.6% over the past year. This fund charges 18 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.04 million shares in the last trading session.

Janus Henderson Transformational Growth ETF JXX

This fund, with net assets worth $32.2 million, offers exposure to 23 companies benefiting from durable trends transforming society, including AI, deglobalization, health care innovation, digitization, and migration to the cloud. Of these, Oracle holds the fourth spot, with a 7.62% share of the fund.

JXX has gained 13.8% over the past year. This fund charges 57 bps as fees.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (IETC): ETF Research Reports

Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK): ETF Research Reports

FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (TDVI): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.