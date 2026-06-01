ETFs Could Shatter an All-Time Record in 2026

Key Points

ETFs have taken in more than $770 billion in net new money so far in 2026. That's a pace set to exceed last year's $1.49 trillion record.

There's a real chance that ETFs could see $2 trillion in net inflows by the end of the year.

The biggest flows are going to large-cap core funds, but issuers have been bringing leveraged, single-stock, and synthetic income ETFs to market lately.

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In 2025, the U.S.-listed ETF industry saw nearly $1.5 trillion of net inflows. That was a 32% increase over the $1.13 trillion of net new money in 2024, the only year up to that point that had eclipsed the trillion dollar plateau. On top of that, more than 1,100 new ETFs were launched last year.

The ETF industry has already grown at a rapid pace. That pace only seems to be accelerating.

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In my mind, the question isn't whether the ETF industry can set a new record in 2026 (spoiler: it almost certainly will), but whether or not net inflows into ETFs can hit $2 trillion.

Right now, ETFs have taken in about $772 billion year to date (as of May 26). That puts the industry on pace to take in around $1.9 trillion for the full year. But given the current returns in equities, both in the United States and overseas, as well as the fury of new fund launches taking place almost daily, there's no reason to think that the ETF marketplace couldn't get there.

The categories driving ETF flows

The biggest ETF flows are generally concentrated into a few categories, and this year is no exception. These don't always correlate with where market returns are coming from, but they usually do provide valuable insight into what investors are doing with their money.

U.S. core equity

This shouldn't be any surprise. The biggest and most consistent flows are going into S&P 500 and total U.S. stock market ETFs. The big five ETFs -- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF, State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF -- account for around 84% of the entire category's net inflows year to date.

Treasury bills

The ultra-short Treasury bond ETF category has about $250 billion in assets under management, but it also has $61 billion in year-to-date net inflows. The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alone accounts for $22 billion. Investors are still seeking safe yields despite record-high equity prices.

Leverage and synthetic income

These categories are where issuers are focusing almost all of their attention. I'm lumping these two together -- leveraged single stock ETFs and single stock ultra-high yield ETFs -- because they cover a similar theme. They're trying to maximize return potential and yield through the use of derivatives and producing high volatility in the process.

ETFs with the largest year-to-date net inflows

Ticker Fund Name YTD Net Flows ($billions) VOO Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $60.118 SPYM State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $34.887 VTI Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $23.688 SGOV iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $22.471 IQMM ProShares GENIUS Money Market ETF $22.015 VXUS Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $14.596 BND Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $12.153 IEMG iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $11.101 QQQM Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $10.531 SCHD Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF $9.230

The huge industry inflows are being driven by mostly familiar names:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is still the industry's inflow machine and is set to hit $1 trillion in assets under management any week now.

International equity ETFs are getting some love. The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are two of the biggest in this category, and their flows show that investors are considering stocks outside of the United States.

and the are two of the biggest in this category, and their flows show that investors are considering stocks outside of the United States. The ProShares GENIUS Money Market ETF deserves an asterisk because its net inflow isn't the result of retail demand. It's a money market ETF designed to meet GENIUS Act requirements for stablecoin reserves. Plus, ProShares is using it for internal cash management, so most of the cash is coming from internal sources. Still, it's another example of ETF innovation.

Not only is investor money coming in at an historical rate, but the ETF industry also continues to deliver the innovation that provides people with an investment option for almost anything. And the money is likely to follow for the foreseeable future.

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David Dierking has positions in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and iShares Trust-iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.