ETFs to Consider as Philip Morris Reports Q3 Earnings

Philip Morris International PM posted third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 21 before market open, wherein its top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

PM has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and a Growth Score of A, reflecting strong growth prospects amid a stable near-term outlook. Philip Morris has gained about 26% year to date, even after a mid-June correction that saw the stock retreat nearly 17%.

Shares of the tobacco giant initially fell 9.4% following the earnings release but later rebounded about 6.3% within the same trading session. According to Yahoo Finance, the negative market reaction reflected worries about PM’s changing cost dynamics and heightened investment commitments.

The tobacco company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24, which jumped 17.3% from the year-ago quarter. Markedly, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.67%. Excluding currency movements, the adjusted EPS for the quarter increased 13.1% year over year to $2.16.

Net revenues of $10.8 billion saw an increase of 9.4% on a reported basis and 5.9% on an organic basis from the same quarter last year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line was pegged at $10.7 billion, reflecting a positive surprise of 1.32%.

Operating income for the quarter reached $4.3 billion, marking a substantial increase of 16.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Total cigarette and smoke-free product shipment volume grew 0.7% year over year to 204.9 billion units in the quarter, driven by a 91.0% increase in E-vapor shipments and a 16.9% rise in Oral smoke-free products across all regions.

PM’s Quest for a Smoke-Free Future

The smoke-free business (SFB) of the world’s largest tobacco company accounted for 41% of its total net revenues, up about 2.9 percentage points from the year-ago quarter, highlighting Philip Morris’s goal of transforming into a smoke-free enterprise.

Continuing with its robust momentum, SFB’s top line witnessed year-over-year growth of 17.7%, with a 19.5% increase in its gross profits.

Guidance

For 2025, PM expects adjusted EPS in the range of $7.46-$7.56, suggesting 13.5-15.1% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The company reported an EPS of $6.57 in 2024. Excluding currency movements, adjusted EPS is envisioned to be in the range of $7.36-$7.46, suggesting 12-13.5% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

For 2025, PM expects net revenues to increase 6-8% on an organic basis, along with organic growth of 10-11.5% in its operating income. The tobacco giant also anticipates smoke-free product volume growth of 12% to 14%.

ETF Impact

Here, we have highlighted some ETFs with significant exposure to Philip Morris.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF IYK

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has 9.83% exposure to PM. IYK charges an annual fee of 0.40%.

Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF DIVE

Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF has an exposure of 9.89% to PM. DIVE charges an annual fee of 0.65%.

Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Staples ETF GXPS

Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Staples ETF has an exposure of 8.32% to PM. GXPS has an expense ratio of 0.15%.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has 5.48% exposure to PM. XLP charges an annual fee of 0.08%.

WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund DHS

WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund has an exposure of 5.24% in PM. DHS charges an annual fee of 0.38%.

