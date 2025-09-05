ETFs to Consider as Goldman Sachs Flags AI Risks

Investing heavily in the technology sector to capitalize on AI’s growth potential comes with increased concentration risks. If the AI-driven stock market bubble bursts, heavily tech-reliant investor portfolios may suffer significant losses, which makes diversifying beyond tech funds and companies a smart play.

The fears of an AI bubble become more prominent after comments from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. In an interview with the Verge in mid-August, Altman commented that he believes there may be an AI bubble.

Rising concerns regarding the sustainability of the AI boom highlight the sector’s concentration risks and potential systemic vulnerabilities. A recent warning by Goldman Sachs GS reinforces this concern.

Goldman Sachs Raises Concerns

According to Yahoo Finance, Goldman Sachs is raising an early warning about the short-term outlook for hot AI stocks. Per Ryan Hammond, US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, recent investor discussions and stock trends show cautious interest in companies with potential AI-driven revenues, as the market debates whether AI is a risk or an opportunity, as quoted in the Yahoo Finance article.

Hammond added that investors would likely seek concrete evidence of near-term earnings impacts before committing to these stocks and believes AI investment as a share of capex may be approaching its peak. This raises the risk of overly optimistic AI investors being disappointed if future earnings fail to deliver exceptionally strong results.

ETFs to Consider

With the recent weaker-than-expected labor data, an interest rate cut now seems all but certain. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in August, the U.S. economy added only 22,000 jobs, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. A rate cut by the Fed is welcome news for tech players and the broader market.

However, preserving capital and cushioning volatility is key for investors looking to navigate a possible volatile period ahead for AI-related players.

Below, we highlight a few areas in which investors can increase their exposure, diversifying beyond tech for broader market participation. This strategy aims to ensure stable long-term returns and mitigate risks associated with an AI-driven stock market bubble burst.

Equal-Weighted ETFs

Investors seeking broad market exposure with a comparatively lower risk profile may consider equal-weighted funds. These funds offer sector-level diversification by assigning equal weight to each constituent stock, regardless of market capitalization, reducing concentration risks.

This makes them relevant choices for investors seeking diversified exposure across sectors. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index has gained 8.46% over the past year and 3.20% quarter to date.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP, ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF EQL and Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF EQWL are some good options.

Value ETFs

Vanguard Value ETF VTV, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD and iShares S&P 500 Value ETF IVE, sporting a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), can be appealing options. Characterized by solid fundamentals, such as earnings, dividends, book value and cash flow, these stocks trade below their intrinsic value, representing undervaluation.

Quality ETFs

Investors can look at funds like iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF QUAL, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF SPHQ and JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF JQUA. Amid market uncertainty, quality investing emerges as a strategic response, providing a buffer against potential headwinds.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL): ETF Research Reports

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD): ETF Research Reports

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE): ETF Research Reports

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL): ETF Research Reports

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.