ETFs to Buy as IBM Launches Fault-Tolerant Quantum PC

IBM IBM has announced a bold step forward in the quantum computing race with Starling, the world’s first large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer. Slated for release in 2029, Starling will be housed in IBM’s newly established quantum data center in upstate New York. According to IBM, the system will perform 20,000 times more operations than current quantum machines, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Why Fault Tolerance Matters

The breakthrough feature of Starling is its ability to operate without errors. This capability opens doors for practical applications in industries such as Drug discovery, Semiconductor design, Supply chain optimization and Financial risk modeling.

IBM, a pioneer in quantum research since 1981, now finds itself in a competitive space alongside Big Tech firms like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, and niche players such as D-Wave and IonQ.

Investor Confidence Surges

The announcement followed a record-breaking day for IBM stock, which reached an all-time high of $273.27 on Jun 9. Shares gained further on Jun 10. The stock is up about 60% over the past year, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s about 12% gain during the same period.

The Science Behind Starling

Unlike traditional computers that use bits (0s and 1s), quantum computers use qubits, which can represent multiple states at once. While this allows for powerful parallel processing, qubits are extremely error-prone, especially in larger systems.

To address this, IBM introduced a new quantum error correction code called qLDPC (quantum Low-Density Parity-Check). This method is more efficient and scalable than Google's surface code, requiring fewer qubits and less physical space.

Analysts’ Views

According to Gartner analyst Mark Horvath, IBM’s qLDPC error correction method provides a more efficient approach, making it a potential competitive advantage, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Other companies may need to either license the technology or invest significantly in developing similar capabilities. Meanwhile, IDC analyst Heather West views IBM’s progress as a major shift from isolated technical achievements to fully integrated, large-scale quantum systems. She projects the quantum computing industry will expand to $8.6 billion by 2028.

Moreover,although NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang previously stated that quantum computing was decades away, he walked back those comments during NVIDIA’s “Quantum Day” in March. Experts like Horvath now believe practical, useful quantum systems could become a reality within the next five years.

Quantum Computing ETFs in Focus

Quantum Computing ETFs include a mix of Big Tech leaders, quantum startups, and semiconductor firms. These ETFs include Defiance Quantum ETF QTUM, Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF AIQ, and ARK Innovation ETF ARKK.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK): ETF Research Reports

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ): ETF Research Reports

Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.