ETFGI Reports Active ETFs Listed Globally Gathered $14.30 Billion in Net Inflows February 2023

LONDON — March 23, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$14.30 billion during February, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$24.92 billion. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs increased by 21.5%, from US$429.72 billion at the end of January 2023 to US$522 billion, according to ETFGI's February 2023 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets of $522 Bn invested in actively managed ETFs and ETPs industry at the end of February 2023.

Assets increased 2% year-to-date in 2023, going from $487 Bn at the end of 2022 to $522 Bn.

Net inflows of $14.30 Bn during February

Year-to-date net inflows of $24.92 Bn in 2023 are the second highest on record, after year-to-date net inflows in 2021 of $32.81

$126.25 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12

35 th month of consecutive net

Actively managed Equity ETFs and ETPs gathered $8.08 Bn in net inflows in

“The S&P 500 decreased by 2.44 % in February but is up by 3.69% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 2.59% in February but are up 5.47% YTD in 2023. Israel (down 6.97%) and Hong Kong (down 6.94%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in February. Emerging markets decreased by 5.57% during February but are up 0.72% YTD in 2023. Colombia (down 11.62%) and Thailand (down 9.38%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in February.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

There are 1,931 Active ETFs listed globally, with 2,434 listings, assets of $522 Bn, from 361 providers listed on 32 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of February.

Equity focused actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of $8.08 Bn over February, bringing year to date net inflows to $17.46 Bn, higher than the $9.31 Bn in net inflows gathered YTD in 2022. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs listed globally attracted net inflows of $6.10 Bn during February, bringing YTD net inflows in 2023 to $7.59 Bn, slightly lower than the $8.16 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered

$8.49 Bn during February. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI US) gathered $1.9 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity actively managed ETFs/ETPs during February.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.