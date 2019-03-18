ETF Q&A: Defiance Analytics

Aisha Hunt, Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel at Defiance Analytics

Danielle Rutsky, ETF Lead Product Manager

What’s driving the most success for ETF issuers today?

Precision in targeting and expansive reach are critical. At Defiance Analytics, we empower ETF issuers by deploying sophisticated digital marketing strategies that connect directly with retail investors. Our approach is designed to ensure significant asset growth while maintaining rigorous compliance, a balance that is crucial for sustained success.

Why is innovative digital marketing crucial for ETF issuers in today’s market?

It’s estimated that 40% of all ETF assets are held by retail investors, making it a major focus for ETF distribution. The market is more crowded than ever, and only those who integrate cutting-edge digital marketing strategies will thrive. Our team excels at creating innovative marketing campaigns that lead to substantial AUM growth, positioning our clients ahead of the competition while adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

How can digital marketing fuel significant growth in AUM?

Defiance Analytics specializes in developing campaigns that not only resonate with high-value investors but also adapt in real-time to market dynamics. Our digital marketing expertise has powered the successful launch of over 100 ETFs and driven over $10 billion in asset growth for our clients, making us the go-to partner for ETF issuers looking to accelerate their AUM growth.

What’s the most efficient way for a fund to scale its assets?