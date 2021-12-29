ETF Prime: 2021’s Best & Worst Performing ETFs

On this week’s episode of ETF Prime, host Nate Geraci is joined by Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, to discuss the best and worst performing ETFs of 2021, as well as which exposures you should absolutely consider for your portfolio in 2022. Later, Geraci is also joined by CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management, Matt Tuttle, to discuss the Short Innovation ETF (SARK), an ETF that is designed to offer daily inverse exposure to the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK).

Lydon opens by discussing what a record-breaking year it’s been for the ETF industry, with over $900 billion in new assets this year. The U.S. ETF industry now represents $7 trillion in assets, while the global ETF market sits at $10 trillion.

He explains that most of those funds went into the core parts of the market, such as the three largest S&P 500 ETFs; the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). These three funds alone collectively brought in more than $100 billion.

“It’s always fun to talk about, as Eric Balchunas says, the 'most shiny objects,' but the industry continues to grow at the core and rightly so. It should,” Lydon says.

Geraci explains that when considering the top performers within ETFs for the year, they tend to be the more niche ETFs. The top five performing ETFs for 2021, excluding inverse, leveraged, and volatility funds are as follows:

Rounding out the top ten were also three energy ETFs, a uranium ETF and a rare metals ETF. Lydon believes the concentration in commodities, carbon and energy are all good indicators of where investors should be looking towards as we enter into a new year, particularly with inflation and cost of goods continuing to grow.

Meanwhile, the worst performing ETFs of 2021 included:

“The big question are [these ETFs] down and out in 2022? I wouldn’t bet against online buying, I wouldn’t bet against China, and I surely wouldn’t bet against Cathie Wood,” Lydon says of the underperformers.

Switching to discuss building a portfolio for 2022, Lydon says he is seeing a shift from a 60/40 portfolio to a 70/30 one as advisors grow increasingly concerned about bond performance. Inflation-related ETFs within things such as commodities and even gold, despite being an underperformer this year, could be a hedge for investors next year.

Lydon also believes that if investors are looking to invest long term, there are some enticingly priced ETFs out there in China and disruptive tech. He also thinks that crypto exposure is going to continue to grow as more advisors and investors gain small exposures to various parts of the crypto space.

The show closes with Matt Tuttle discussing the Short Innovation ETF (SARK) and the decision to launch a fund that goes short on ARK’s flagship ETF. The primary reasons for launching this product now is the changing economic and market environment of rising inflation and interest rates, as well as being a good hedge for portfolios.

“If this product had been around at the beginning of the year and you had used it to hedge your portfolio, it would be a homerun. It’s something that to us is just a way more effective hedge than buying SQQQ, the 3 X Nasdaq Short, which I know a lot of people like to use,” Tuttle explains.

