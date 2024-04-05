ETF Liquidity: What Actually Drives Trading Capacity

Key Takeaways

ETF liquidity has two distinct layers — secondary market (exchange trading between investors) and primary market (Authorize Participant (AP) creation/redemption against underlying securities). Most investors focus on the first; the second is the more important determinant of capacity for institutional-sized trades.

Average daily volume is a poor proxy for ETF liquidity. The real determinant is the liquidity of the underlying securities.

The bid-ask spread is the more actionable liquidity metric for most trades — it represents the actual cost of execution, not a theoretical capacity measure.

For options-based income ETFs, liquidity of the underlying options market matters alongside equity liquidity. The depth of the listed options market directly affects the manager's ability to execute efficiently at scale.

Liquidity conditions vary across ETF categories and can compress during market stress. Understanding the two-tier structure helps set appropriate expectations.

Why ETF Liquidity Works Differently Than Equity Liquidity

For equities, trading volume is a direct measure of liquidity. A stock that trades 50,000 shares daily is genuinely harder to buy or sell in size than one that trades 5 million shares — because there are fewer willing counterparties, and large orders move the price.

ETFs don't follow this rule, because they have a mechanism that equities don't: the creation/redemption process, which allows new ETF shares to be manufactured (or retired) against the underlying portfolio at any time. This mechanism connects the ETF's trading liquidity to the liquidity of its underlying holdings — not to how much the ETF itself has historically traded.

The right question when evaluating an ETF's capacity for a large allocation is not 'how much does this ETF trade?' but 'how liquid are the securities it holds?'

The Two-Tier Liquidity Structure

Secondary Market Liquidity

Secondary market liquidity is the liquidity most investors observe: the average daily volume (ADV) of ETF shares traded on exchanges between buyers and sellers. High ADV generally correlates with tighter bid-ask spreads, because active market makers compete to provide liquidity in well-traded products.

For small to moderate trade sizes relative to ADV — generally considered trades representing less than 25% of typical daily volume — secondary market liquidity is usually sufficient.

Primary Market Liquidity

Primary market liquidity is the liquidity created through APs — large financial institutions approved to create and redeem ETF shares directly with the fund in exchange for baskets of underlying securities.

When secondary market supply or demand is insufficient to meet a large order, APs can create new ETF shares by assembling the underlying security basket and delivering it to the fund, or redeem existing ETF shares by taking delivery of underlying securities. This process effectively allows the ETF to 'borrow' liquidity from its underlying holdings whenever needed.

How They Work Together: A Practical Example

Suppose an investor wants to place a $15 million buy order in an ETF that typically trades $3 million daily — five times its normal daily volume. In a single-layer market (like a stock), this order would likely move the price materially. In an ETF with liquid underlying holdings, the dynamic is different.

Market makers, seeing the demand, can assemble the underlying basket of securities, deliver them to the ETF sponsor in exchange for newly created ETF shares, and sell those shares into the market to meet demand — all within a normal trading session. The $15 million order is absorbed not by the ETF's secondary market volume but by the liquidity of the underlying securities, routed through the AP creation mechanism.

For institutional-sized allocations, investors should contact the ETF's capital markets desk or their broker's ETF desk before placing large orders. APs can pre-arrange creation activity to facilitate large trades efficiently, often with tighter effective spreads than a market order alone would achieve.

Underlying Holdings: The Primary Liquidity Determinant

Because primary market liquidity depends entirely on the liquidity of what the ETF holds, evaluating holdings is the most important step in a liquidity assessment.

A Note on Options-Based Income ETFs

For options-based income ETFs — including covered call strategies — liquidity has an additional layer that equity ETFs don't: the liquidity of the underlying options market.

A fund writing covered calls on S&P 500 index options (SPX) is operating in one of the deepest and most liquid options markets in the world. Daily notional volume in SPX options often exceeds $1 trillion. This depth means the fund can execute large option positions efficiently with minimal market impact, and it means APs can accurately value the fund's derivative holdings for NAV calculation and creation/redemption purposes.

A fund writing covered calls on individual small-cap equities operates in a meaningfully different environment. Options markets for smaller names are thinner, bid-ask spreads on the underlying options are wider, and large position sizes have greater potential market impact at execution.

Due diligence note: When evaluating an options-based income ETF, ask specifically about the liquidity of the options the fund writes — not just the liquidity of the underlying equity portfolio. Both layers matter.

Bid-Ask Spreads: The Actual Cost of Execution

The bid-ask spread — the difference between the highest price a buyer will pay and the lowest price a seller will accept — is the most actionable liquidity metric for most trades. It represents the cost of immediate execution: buying at the ask and selling at the bid results in paying the spread twice, regardless of any underlying value change.

What constitutes an acceptable spread depends on trading frequency. For a long-term allocation held for years, a 10-basis-point spread on a $100 share represents $0.10 — negligible relative to the investment horizon. For a separately managed account rebalancing monthly, those spreads accumulate. The right frame is always spread cost relative to expected holding period and rebalancing frequency.



Liquidity Considerations by ETF Category

International ETFs

ETFs holding international securities trade during U.S. hours while some of their underlying holdings may be closed. The ETF price in this gap reflects market expectations about how those securities will reprice when they next trade — creating apparent premiums and discounts that are structural rather than arbitrage opportunities.

Fixed Income ETFs

Bond markets are less transparent and generally less liquid at the individual security level than equity markets. However, bond ETFs frequently provide better liquidity than attempting to trade the underlying bonds directly — the ETF wrapper aggregates trading interest and provides continuous exchange-based price discovery that the OTC bond market doesn't offer.

Market Stress Periods

During acute stress events — March 2020 being the most recent clear example — ETF spreads can widen even for typically liquid products as market makers manage inventory risk under uncertainty. In these periods, ETF prices can temporarily reflect future expected prices of underlying assets rather than current NAVs.



During March 2020, many fixed income ETFs briefly traded at discounts to their stated NAVs. This reflected the fact that NAVs were based on stale bond pricing, while ETFs were providing real-time price discovery on where those assets would actually trade. In several cases, the ETF price was the more accurate market signal.

Execution Best Practices for Investors

Bottom Line

ETF liquidity is a two-layer concept, and most investors are only looking at one of the layers. Secondary market volume — the daily ADV figure — reflects how actively the ETF trades between investors. Primary market liquidity — the creation/redemption capacity rooted in underlying holdings — is the more important determinant of how much you can actually trade and at what cost.

• Low ADV does not mean illiquid. For an ETF holding large-cap stocks or index options, a $20 million block trade in a fund with $2 million daily volume is a normal operational event. The AP mechanism absorbs the imbalance efficiently.

• Spread is the price of liquidity. The bid-ask spread tells you what you pay for immediate execution. That cost should be evaluated in the context of how frequently you trade, not as an absolute hurdle.

• Options-based ETFs have an additional layer to evaluate. The liquidity of the options the fund writes — not just the equity holdings — affects execution quality, NAV precision, and scalability.

• Stress conditions compress liquidity across all categories. Build execution flexibility into large allocation decisions. Staggered entry over several sessions, pre-arranged block trading with the ETF desk, and limit orders are practical tools for managing liquidity risk



About VegaShares

VegaShares specializes in derivatives-based ETFs and other innovative investment strategies. Developed by institutional-level experts, VegaShares blends quantitative research with disciplined risk management to create liquid, exchange-traded tools for modern investors seeking efficiency, precision, and performance. Visit VegaSharesETFs.com for more information.