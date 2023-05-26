ETF Issuer League: Avantis, GlobalX, Summit Up

In this week’s edition of the ETF Issuer League, firms across multiple ETF AUM tiers have reason to celebrate. Shops including Avantis, Dimensional, Mirae’s Global X suite, and boutique Summit Investments all hit strong weekly inflows for their sizes.
Avantis Investors, from American Century Investments, saw intriguing flows to build on its strong last few weeks. Notably, international equities led the way for the shop’s $269 million weekly inflows, the largest among sub-$50 billion AUM issuers. The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) led the way, adding $121 million for the week.
For Dimensional, investors can see a firm making big strides with inflows. The shop added $633 million over the last week, more than half from Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC). DFAC pulled in $382 million over the last week as part of its overall $2.2 billion in YTD net inflows. The ETF actively invests in U.S. equities with a small-cap tilt and charges a 17 basis point fee. DFAC has returned 4% YTD.
Crucially, those weekly inflows take Dimensional ever closer to $100 billion in total ETF AUM. The firm is the closest issuer to joining the $100 billion-plus tier, currently including seven other ETF issuers.
Mirae Asset Global Investments, responsible for the GlobalX ETF suite of strategies, saw solid but unspectacular returns of $251 million. However, the flows don’t stand out nearly as much as the milestone GlobalX is nearing. GlobalX needs just $670 million more to reach $40 billion in total ETF AUM. Over the last week, its largest gainer, the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE), added $106 million.
Global X has added to its AUM for diversified sources YTD, with three ETFs adding more than $400 million YTD each. The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) has the most in that time, with $434 million, for example. PAVE charges 47 basis points to invest in a market cap-weighted index of U.S.-listed firms tied to infrastructure work.
Finally, investors may want to note the significant inflows for boutique managers Summit Investments. The firm has just $144 million in ETF AUM but added $21 million for the week, significant relative to its total size. The shop’s SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) added $15.8 million of that, having launched on March 30th. DYTA charges a 95 basis point fee to actively invest as a non-transparent, fund-of-funds ETF looking at global equities.
|Issuer
|AUM ($, mm)
|Net Flows ($, mm)
|BlackRock Financial Management
|$2,320,125.32
|$4,712.91
|Vanguard
|$2,038,156.33
|$778.54
|State Street
|$971,186.88
|$5,393.79
|Invesco
|$367,265.95
|$462.11
|Charles Schwab
|$283,278.41
|$160.34
|First Trust
|$137,216.97
|$99.09
|JPMorgan Chase
|$113,329.59
|$180.40
|Dimensional
|$87,074.96
|$633.45
|World Gold Council
|$66,023.95
|$287.96
|ProShares
|$64,467.79
|$300.08
|VanEck
|$57,623.77
|$291.57
|WisdomTree
|$54,664.77
|$109.80
|Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.
|$39,335.07
|$251.34
|Fidelity
|$33,803.08
|$36.63
|Goldman Sachs
|$28,771.79
|$2.11
|Rafferty Asset Management
|$27,235.68
|-$681.78
|American Century Investments
|$24,320.12
|$269.30
|Pacer Advisors
|$23,771.39
|$15.50
|Allianz Investment Management LLC
|$21,057.60
|$21.16
|Northern Trust
|$20,608.46
|$18.69
|DWS
|$17,729.08
|$4.61
|Innovator
|$13,649.65
|$38.71
|ARK
|$13,415.37
|$76.57
|Franklin Templeton
|$11,667.07
|-$0.82
|SS&C
|$10,647.69
|$18.74
|Capital Group
|$9,239.24
|$30.09
|CICC
|$7,957.75
|-$44.57
|TIAA
|$7,842.83
|$35.14
|Victory Capital
|$7,723.66
|$12.98
|WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
|$7,717.76
|-$27.44
|Abrdn Plc
|$7,453.56
|$10.67
|Janus Henderson
|$6,926.78
|$10.91
|Manulife
|$5,338.96
|$12.92
|Prudential
|$4,898.78
|-$16.02
|Exchange Traded Concepts
|$4,604.89
|-$5.65
|BMO Financial Group
|$4,369.08
|$0.00
|Amplify Investments
|$4,347.81
|-$1.89
|The Hartford
|$4,039.88
|$10.61
|New York Life
|$4,026.76
|$46.79
|BNY Mellon
|$3,804.52
|$0.00
|Alpha Architect
|$3,734.50
|$8.84
|ETFMG
|$3,697.06
|-$19.96
|Marygold
|$3,558.13
|-$166.06
|Tidal
|$3,395.67
|$10.82
|Principal
|$2,439.76
|$5.37
|Deutsche Bank
|$2,309.26
|-$28.28
|Cambria
|$1,848.32
|-$14.44
|US Global Investors
|$1,808.99
|-$23.22
|Aptus Capital Advisors
|$1,725.14
|-$4.26
|Barclays Capital
|$1,641.16
|$24.85
|Power Corporation of Canada
|$1,563.11
|$0.00
|Renaissance Health Service Corp.
|$1,539.42
|$51.84
|Main Management
|$1,522.06
|$8.10
|Bondbloxx Investment Management LLC
|$1,482.92
|-$13.14
|Simplify
|$1,465.58
|$17.26
|Ameriprise Financial
|$1,410.09
|$5.88
|Vident
|$1,357.62
|$0.00
|GraniteShares
|$1,347.33
|$0.33
|Virtus Investment Partners
|$1,317.55
|$1.71
|Sprott
|$1,292.02
|$0.00
|UBS
|$1,222.89
|$0.00
|Inspire Investing LLC
|$1,199.67
|$1.55
|The Motley Fool
|$1,167.90
|$0.69
|Horizon Kinetics
|$1,146.71
|$0.00
|Rational Capital LLC
|$1,109.99
|-$4.50
|Distillate Capital
|$1,069.76
|$14.15
|AdvisorShares
|$1,055.68
|$0.91
|T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|$1,020.40
|$1.29
|Davis Advisers
|$910.63
|-$1.49
|AXS Investments
|$893.94
|$14.84
|Defiance ETFs
|$855.21
|$0.00
|Focus Financial Partners
|$827.17
|-$0.44
|Harbor
|$820.49
|$1.59
|iM Global Partner US LLC
|$746.70
|$0.00
|Timothy Plan
|$721.01
|$0.73
|Redwood
|$674.74
|$0.00
|Roundhill Investments
|$631.39
|$0.00
|Engine No. 1
|$573.60
|$2.92
|Credit Suisse Group AG
|$554.18
|$0.74
|Equitable
|$539.93
|$0.00
|Howard Capital Management
|$534.00
|-$0.06
|Tortoise
|$532.50
|$0.00
|Advisors Asset Management
|$514.54
|$2.03
|ClearShares LLC
|$500.68
|$5.02
|Nationwide
|$498.69
|-$1.03
|Day Hagan Asset Management
|$494.72
|$2.51
|Anfield Group
|$461.54
|$0.63
|Core Alternative Capital
|$448.64
|-$9.40
|Doubleline ETF Adviser LP
|$447.92
|$0.00
|Teucrium
|$411.50
|-$9.98
|Aptus Holdings LLC
|$401.74
|$3.73
|AGF
|$401.47
|$4.05
|Liquid Strategies
|$382.58
|$1.98
|FCF Advisors
|$370.21
|$0.00
|Envestnet
|$344.86
|$8.51
|Neuberger Berman
|$305.27
|$0.00
|Morgan Stanley
|$299.10
|$5.08
|Wahed
|$285.47
|$0.00
|Adaptive Investments
|$283.58
|$0.00
|Retireful LLC
|$281.81
|-$0.97
|Oneascent Holdings LLC
|$267.23
|$0.54
|Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/
|$227.43
|-$3.09
|Volatility Shares LLC
|$225.10
|$7.78
|Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co.
|$217.72
|$0.00
|Truemark Group
|$204.84
|$0.62
|WBI
|$204.61
|-$1.10
|AmeriLife
|$199.42
|$0.00
|Matthews International Capital Management
|$190.87
|$0.51
|Impact Shares
|$188.52
|$0.05
|Syntax
|$184.00
|$0.00
|Little Harbor Advisors
|$181.39
|$0.00
|CI Financial
|$164.71
|$0.00
|Stf Management LP
|$160.26
|$0.00
|Truist
|$153.34
|$0.00
|CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc.
|$152.22
|$0.00
|Renaissance Capital
|$150.75
|$3.00
|Kingsview Partners LLC
|$150.56
|$0.00
|Summit Global Investments, LLC
|$143.77
|$21.24
|ORIX
|$138.68
|$2.04
|Rayliant
|$134.77
|$0.31
|SRN Advisors
|$129.58
|$0.00
|Intangible Capital
|$128.87
|$0.02
|Humankind USA LLC
|$127.36
|$0.01
|Thrivent Financial for Lutherans
|$126.50
|$0.00
|Swan Global Investments
|$124.87
|-$0.54
|Neil Azous Revocable Trust
|$115.38
|$0.00
|Mcivy Co. LLC
|$113.28
|-$1.08
|IronHorse Holdings
|$108.90
|$0.00
|Paralel Technologies LLC
|$108.13
|$0.00
|Neos Investments LLC
|$107.96
|$2.48
|Federated Hermes, Inc.
|$106.42
|$0.12
|Soundwatch Capital LLC
|$103.50
|-$0.57
|Baird Financial Group
|$102.49
|$0.01
|Thor Trading Advisors LLC
|$101.45
|$0.00
|Arrow Funds
|$98.15
|-$0.93
|Absolute Investment Advisers LLC
|$94.53
|$0.00
|Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC
|$89.74
|$3.03
|Toews Corp.
|$86.64
|$0.00
|Natixis Global Asset Management
|$81.97
|$0.00
|First Manhattan Co.
|$75.55
|$0.00
|Inverdale Capital Management LLC
|$74.18
|$0.00
|SEI Investments
|$71.81
|$1.25
|Exponential ETFs
|$68.51
|$0.00
|Panagram Structured Asset Management, LLC
|$67.61
|$0.00
|Beyond Investing
|$66.71
|$0.00
|Pettee Investors
|$64.68
|$0.57
|Alexis Investment Partners LLC
|$64.14
|$0.00
|The Leuthold Group LLC
|$64.03
|$0.00
|Water Island Capital
|$63.64
|-$0.01
|Capital Impact Advisors
|$63.29
|$0.00
|Cohanzick Management
|$61.96
|$1.06
|Clockwise Capital LLC
|$58.60
|$0.00
|Formidable Asset Management
|$56.57
|$0.00
|Q3 Asset Management Corp.
|$55.55
|$0.00
|ProcureAM
|$50.55
|$0.00
|Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC
|$50.54
|$0.00
|Logan Capital Management Inc.
|$48.76
|$0.00
|GeaSphere LLC
|$48.74
|$0.00
|Guinness Atkinson Asset Management
|$47.95
|$0.00
|Client First Investment Management LLC
|$47.69
|-$0.93
|2nd Vote Value Investments, Inc
|$47.00
|$0.00
|Cambiar Holdings
|$45.92
|$0.00
|Hennessy Advisors
|$44.74
|-$0.52
|Ridgeline Research LLC
|$41.24
|$0.00
|Alger
|$39.75
|$0.00
|Acquirers Funds
|$37.66
|$0.00
|Zacks
|$37.26
|$0.00
|Valkyrie Funds LLC
|$37.02
|$0.52
|First Pacific Advisors LP
|$35.97
|$0.00
|Applied Finance Group
|$30.50
|$0.00
|GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|$29.07
|$0.00
|Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC
|$28.97
|-$1.86
|Advocate Capital Management LLC
|$26.61
|-$0.34
|DoubleLine Capital LP
|$26.15
|$0.00
|ASYMmetric ETFs
|$26.09
|$0.00
|Highland Capital Management
|$25.99
|-$0.01
|Convergence Investment Partners, LLC
|$25.73
|$0.00
|PMV Capital Advisers LLC
|$25.15
|$0.00
|Cultivar Capital, Inc.
|$23.50
|$0.00
|AlphaMark Advisors
|$23.38
|$0.00
|Reflection Asset Management, LLC
|$22.98
|$0.00
|Faith Investor Services, LLC
|$22.77
|$0.00
|Alphatrai Funds, Inc.
|$19.79
|$0.00
|Knights of Columbus
|$19.23
|$0.00
|Point Bridge Capital
|$18.64
|$0.00
|Mairs & Power, Inc.
|$17.80
|$0.00
|Build Asset Management LLC
|$17.69
|$0.00
|Subversive Capital Advisor LLC
|$14.12
|$0.00
|Lifegoal Investments LLC
|$12.51
|$0.00
|WealthTrust Asset Management LLC
|$12.38
|$0.00
|Democracy Investment Management LLC
|$11.86
|$0.00
|Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC
|$11.83
|-$0.00
|Changebridge Capital LLC
|$11.48
|$0.00
|Beacon Capital Management
|$9.25
|$0.75
|The BAD Investment Company
|$9.03
|$0.00
|Tema Global Ltd.
|$8.39
|$1.80
|Future Fund Advisors
|$8.30
|$0.00
|Rcube SAS
|$7.93
|$0.00
|Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC
|$7.83
|$0.00
|Power Financial Corp.
|$6.06
|$0.00
|Lyrical Partners
|$5.64
|$0.00
|VegTech LLC
|$5.14
|$0.00
|Cboe
|$4.76
|$0.00
|Digital Currency Group, Inc.
|$4.75
|$0.00
|Spear Advisors LLC
|$4.13
|$0.00
|Kelly Intelligence LLC
|$3.90
|$0.00
|V-Square Quantitative Management LLC
|$3.77
|$0.00
|Dynamic Shares LLC
|$3.27
|$0.00
|Emerge Capital Management, Inc.
|$3.02
|$0.00
|Jacob Asset Management
|$2.86
|-$0.17
|Element ETFs LLC
|$2.54
|$0.00
|Hypatia Capital Advisors LLC
|$2.22
|$0.00
|Penserra Capital Management LLC
|$2.18
|$0.00
|Emles Advisors LLC
|$2.01
|$0.00
|X-Square Capital
|$1.96
|$1.97
|Convexityshares, LLC
|$1.38
|$0.00
|Bitwise Asset Management, Inc.
|$1.33
|$0.00
|Grizzle Investment Management LLC
|$1.15
|$0.00
|Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC
|$1.14
|$0.00
|Merk
|$1.11
|$0.00
|Inherent Wealth Fund LLC
|$0.92
|$0.00
|Parabla, LLC
|$0.60
|$0.00
|Tradelegs LLC
|$0.52
|$0.00
|Sprott Asset Management
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Driveadvisory LLC
|$0.00
|$0.00
|AB Holding
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Calamos Family Partners
|$0.00
|$0.00
