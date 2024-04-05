ETF Intel Q&A: Horizon Investments

Could you elaborate on how the Horizon Nasdaq-100 Defined Risk ETF (QGRD) and Horizon Digital Frontier ETF (YNOT), both listed in 2025, integrate into your broader “Goals-Based Framework”?

Horizon’s ETFs complement our existing goals-based offerings, giving financial advisors another investment option to help their investors pursue what matters most.

We intentionally design each fund to support specific stages of our Accumulation, Preservation, and Distribution framework: growing wealth, protecting assets, or preparing for retirement. This structure helps financial advisors build portfolios aligned with client goals and use tools that enable more personalized, purpose-driven investment experiences.

QGRD aligns with the Preservation stage. It provides exposure to the Nasdaq-100 while actively managing downside risk through options strategies. This ETF may be appropriate for investors who want to remain invested in growth markets without compromising progress toward long-term goals.

YNOT aligns with the Accumulation stage, providing intelligent exposure to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the broader digital frontier. Rather than offering a static AI allocation, YNOT is designed to adapt as innovation evolves, allocating across the AI ecosystem and adjacent technologies market leadership changes. This approach allows advisors to incorporate forward-looking growth in a more diversified mannerwhile balancing opportunity and risk.

QGRD and YNOT offer intentional, outcome-based portfolios that help advisors connect investment solutions directly to what matters most to investors: pursuing their financial goals.