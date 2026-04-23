ETF Intel Q&A: Golden Eagle Strategies

Gabrielle Vennitti, Head of ETF Listings at Nasdaq, speaks with Marc Zuccaro, Portfolio Manager, Golden Eagle Strategies, on the Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF (HYP) and its hypergrowth investment approach.

1. What is the Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF?

Growth investing has become increasingly concentrated. Many portfolios lean heavily on a small group of mega‑cap growth stocks which account for a historically high share of index weight and returns—exceeding levels seen during the dot‑com bubble.

Based upon our research, we have designed the Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF (HYP) to provide targeted exposure to an elite segment of growth stocks U.S.-listed companies achieving 40% or greater year‑over‑year sales growth.

These companies are called Hypergrowth Stocks. They are dynamic and often difficult to access through traditional growth strategies. Rather than relying on valuation metrics, earnings forecasts or index inclusion, Golden Eagle’s investment approach is built around a disciplined, data‑driven process.

We screen some 5,000 companies daily based on revenue growth, velocity, and liquidity. The result is a diversified portfolio of approximately 60 holdings, spanning sectors and market capitalizations. The portfolio is rebalanced monthly to stay aligned with where growth leadership is actually occurring, not where it has already been.

2. What makes the hypergrowth strategy distinctive?

Hypergrowth isn’t a stylistic label - it’s a measurable business outcome. A company either meets the 40% revenue growth threshold, or it doesn’t. It removes subjectivity from the process and forces discipline at every stage of portfolio construction.

Historically, Hypergrowth Stocks have represented a small fraction of the broad equity markets and are often missed by conventional growth strategies. Hypergrowth leadership is constantly changing through rotation across sectors, market caps, and economic cycles.

Our HYP reach is broad in scope as shown below:

Multi‑sector: Hypergrowth isn’t limited to technology, it occurs across all sectors.

Hypergrowth isn’t limited to technology, it occurs across all sectors. Multi‑cap: Both emerging and established companies can achieve hypergrowth.

Both emerging and established companies can achieve hypergrowth. Systematic: Hypergrowth is defined by revenue data, not forecasts or qualitative analysis.

3. Where does HYP fit within a portfolio?

A typical investor might have exposure to broad equity markets which include both growth and value equity styles. What’s often missing is intentional exposure to companies in the fastest phase of business expansion — a segment that tends to be underrepresented in benchmarks and passive vehicles.

HYP stocks are largely absent from the S&P 500 which is made up of 500 of the largest public companies in the United States. Our research shows that Hypergrowth Stocks have averaged 2% of S&P 500 companies between 2010-2025. HYP offers the only pure play hypergrowth fund in the market.

HYP seeks to:

Add diversification beyond mega‑cap concentration

Complement core and traditional index, sector, or income-based allocations.

Provide exposure to a dynamic growth engine which offers potential for high returns

Given the nature of Hypergrowth Investing, we believe HYP is best suited for investors having a long‑term horizon combined with an understanding that higher growth potential goes hand in hand with higher volatility.

4. What distinguishes HYP from other equity growth ETFs?

What sets HYP apart is that it is purpose‑built to provide exposure to a segment of the market most strategies overlook because it doesn’t fit neatly into traditional growth frameworks.

We start with a clear, quantitative definition of hypergrowth—40%+ revenue growth—rather than a subjective notion of what “growth” should look like. From there, we apply a systematic process that adapts as growth leadership changes in the market.

Importantly, HYP has no structural bias toward any industry, sector or market cap. Hypergrowth can—and does—emerge across healthcare, industrials, energy, materials, financials, and more. Thus, a portfolio of Hypergrowth Stocks can evolve in both industry and sector concentrations over time. `-

In conclusion, HYP is intended to offer something different: high potential returns achieved through disciplined exposure to companies in the most dynamic phase of their business expansion across the entire economy.

To learn more about Hypergrowth Stocks visit an educational website at InvestingInHypergrowth.com or the official website of the Fund (HYP) at HypergrowthETF.com