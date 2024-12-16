This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) shows an impressive 18.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Barings BDC Inc (Symbol: BBDC), which makes up 1.38% of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $180,089 worth of BBDC, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BBDC:
BBDC — last trade: $9.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/15/2024
|Stephen R. Byers
|Director
|14,915
|$9.92
|$147,972
|12/11/2024
|Matthew Freund
|President
|2,500
|$9.72
|$24,291
|12/11/2024
|Elizabeth A. Murray
|CFO and COO and PAO
|2,000
|$9.70
|$19,400
|12/13/2024
|Stephen R. Byers
|Director
|9,548
|$9.75
|$93,073
