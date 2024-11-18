This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK), which makes up 1.29% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,649,827 worth of TBBK, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TBBK:

TBBK — last trade: $55.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/29/2024 Matthew Cohn Director 1,065 $50.02 $53,270 10/29/2024 Mark E. Tryniski Director 5,000 $50.36 $251,803 10/29/2024 Todd J. Brockman Director 4,517 $49.94 $225,574

And Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN), the #38 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,170,632 worth of LKFN, which represents approximately 0.92% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LKFN is detailed in the table below:

LKFN — last trade: $73.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/13/2024 Stephanie R. Leniski Senior Vice President 4,500 $65.04 $292,680 11/08/2024 Robert E. Bartels Jr. Director 802 $72.32 $58,001

