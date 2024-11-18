News & Insights

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

November 18, 2024 — 11:15 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK), which makes up 1.29% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,649,827 worth of TBBK, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TBBK:

TBBK — last trade: $55.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/29/2024 Matthew Cohn Director 1,065 $50.02 $53,270
10/29/2024 Mark E. Tryniski Director 5,000 $50.36 $251,803
10/29/2024 Todd J. Brockman Director 4,517 $49.94 $225,574

And Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN), the #38 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,170,632 worth of LKFN, which represents approximately 0.92% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LKFN is detailed in the table below:

LKFN — last trade: $73.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/13/2024 Stephanie R. Leniski Senior Vice President 4,500 $65.04 $292,680
11/08/2024 Robert E. Bartels Jr. Director 802 $72.32 $58,001

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
