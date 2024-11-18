This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK), which makes up 1.29% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,649,827 worth of TBBK, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TBBK:
TBBK — last trade: $55.17 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/29/2024
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|1,065
|$50.02
|$53,270
|10/29/2024
|Mark E. Tryniski
|Director
|5,000
|$50.36
|$251,803
|10/29/2024
|Todd J. Brockman
|Director
|4,517
|$49.94
|$225,574
And Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN), the #38 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,170,632 worth of LKFN, which represents approximately 0.92% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LKFN is detailed in the table below:
LKFN — last trade: $73.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/13/2024
|Stephanie R. Leniski
|Senior Vice President
|4,500
|$65.04
|$292,680
|11/08/2024
|Robert E. Bartels Jr.
|Director
|802
|$72.32
|$58,001
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Funds Holding WIBC
Institutional Holders of ON Semiconductor
ACRE Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.