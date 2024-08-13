News & Insights

Markets
DIA

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

August 13, 2024 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (Symbol: DIA) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), which makes up 4.16% of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (Symbol: DIA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,371,732,995 worth of CRM, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CRM:

CRM — last trade: $251.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/03/2024 G. Mason Morfit Director 428,000 $233.17 $99,796,760
06/21/2024 Oscar Munoz Director 2,051 $243.69 $499,806

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), the #23 largest holding among components of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (Symbol: DIA), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $471,174,257 worth of DIS, which represents approximately 1.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DIS is detailed in the table below:

DIS — last trade: $85.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/08/2024 James P. Gorman Director 20,000 $106.03 $2,120,628
08/08/2024 Calvin McDonald Director 11,756 $85.06 $999,994

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 MUX market cap history
 ETFs Holding KTCC
 Public Storage Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFsIndexes
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIA
CRM
DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.