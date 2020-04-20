ETF Closures Outnumber Launches

ETFs

The ETF industry typically welcomes 200-plus new ETFs to market every year, but so far in 2020, the headline isn’t as much about ETF innovation as it is about ETF liquidation.

Nearly 100 ETFs have already shuttered this year, not even four complete months into 2020. And there are already more ETFs set to close in May.

Particularly hit in recent weeks was the segment of leveraged and inverse ETFs, which magnify market swings by 2x and 3x. In March alone, 32 geared funds faced liquidation as market volatility picked up.

International equity ETFs have also shed weight, with more than 20 ETFs in this segment closing year to date. It’s been a challenging year for foreign equity funds.

The big number of ETF closures stands in stark contrast to ETF launches, which have totaled less than 60 so far this year—lagging closures at an unprecedented pace.

2020 ETF Closures

Ticker

Fund

Type of Split

4/9/2020

Forensic Accounting Long-Short ETF

FLAG

4/9/2020

AdvisorShares Cornerstone Small Cap ETF

SCAP

4/8/2020

VelocityShares 1X Long VSTOXX Futures ETN

EVIX

4/8/2020

VelocityShares 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN

EXIV

4/8/2020

UBS ETRACS - ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN

WTIU

4/1/2020

ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN

BDCL

4/1/2020

ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

LBDC

3/31/2020

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN

DVYL

3/30/2020

iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Corporate ETF

IBDC

3/27/2020

ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector

FINU

3/27/2020

ProShares UltraPro Short Financial Select Sector

FINZ

3/27/2020

Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1X Shares

SAGG

3/27/2020

Direxion Daily MSCI Developed Markets Bear 3x Shares

DPK

3/27/2020

Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares

RUSS

3/27/2020

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3X Shares

MIDZ

3/27/2020

ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq Biotechnology

UBIO

3/27/2020

ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology

ZBIO

3/27/2020

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3X Shares

GASX

3/27/2020

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares

GASL

3/27/2020

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bear 3X Shares

WDRW

3/27/2020

Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF

GARD

3/27/2020

Direxion Daily MSCI European Financials Bull 2X Shares

EUFL

3/27/2020

ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF

OILD

3/27/2020

ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF

OILU

3/27/2020

ProShares UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector ETF

SCOM

3/27/2020

ProShares UltraPro Communication Services Select Sector ETF

UCOM

3/26/2020

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT INDEX ETN

LRET

3/26/2020

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN

CEFL

3/26/2020

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B

CEFZ

3/25/2020

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN

DVHL

3/25/2020

UBS ETRACS - ProShares Daily 3x Inverse Crude ETN

WTID

3/24/2020

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

MORL

3/24/2020

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN

LMLP

3/24/2020

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN

HDLV

3/24/2020

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B 

MRRL

3/23/2020

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B

MLPZ

3/20/2020

ETRACS Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged ISE Exclusively Homebuilders ETN

HOML

3/20/2020

Columbia Sustainable Global Equity Income ETF

ESGW

3/18/2020

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B

MLPQ

3/18/2020

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN

AMJL

3/16/2020

Franklin Liberty International Opportunities ETF

FLIO

3/12/2020

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. Small Cap High Dividend ETN

SMHD

3/12/2020

The Organics ETF

ORG

3/12/2020

The Obesity ETF

SLIM

3/6/2020

iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bear ETN

DLBS

2/14/2020

Invesco Shipping ETF

SEA

2/14/2020

Invesco China Real Estate ETF

TAO

2/14/2020

Invesco China Small Cap ETF

HAO

2/14/2020

Invesco Frontier Markets ETF

FRN

2/14/2020

Invesco CurrencyShares Chinese Renminbi Trust

FXCH

2/14/2020

Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF

NFO

2/14/2020

Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF

LVL

2/14/2020

Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF

PMR

2/14/2020

Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF

RWW

2/14/2020

Invesco BRIC ETF

EEB

2/14/2020

Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF

DWAQ

2/14/2020

Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

LDRI

2/14/2020

Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF

EWEM

2/14/2020

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF

GHII

2/14/2020

Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust

FXSG

2/14/2020

Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust

FXS

2/14/2020

Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF

DWTR

2/14/2020

Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF

DWIN

2/14/2020

Invesco ESG Revenue ETF

ESGL

2/14/2020

Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF

ESGF

2/14/2020

Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Strategy K-1 Free ETF

AOIL

2/14/2020

Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF

REEM

2/14/2020

Invesco International Revenue ETF

REFA

2/14/2020

Invesco Global Revenue ETF

RGLB

2/14/2020

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF

OVOL

2/14/2020

Invesco Russell 1000 Momentum Factor ETF

OMOM

2/14/2020

Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF

OQAL

2/14/2020

Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF

OSIZ

2/14/2020

Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF

OVLU

2/14/2020

Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF

OYLD

2/14/2020

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF

IMFC

2/14/2020

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

IMFP

2/14/2020

Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF

IEMD

2/14/2020

Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF

IHYD

2/14/2020

Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF

IHYV

2/14/2020

Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF

IEMV

2/14/2020

Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

REDV

2/14/2020

Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

RIDV

2/14/2020

Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF

IMFD

2/14/2020

Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF

IMFI

2/13/2020

Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund

ADRA

2/13/2020

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund

ADRD

2/13/2020

Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund

ADRU

2/4/2020

IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF

AGGE

1/30/2020

Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF

RENW

1/24/2020

Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF

EMEM

1/17/2020

WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund

DYB

1/17/2020

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund

WBAL

1/17/2020

WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund

RPUT

1/14/2020

J.P. Morgan Cushing 30 MLP Index ETN

PPLN

1/6/2020

CSOP MSCI China A International Hedged ETF

CNHX

Most Popular