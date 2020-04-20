ETF Closures Outnumber Launches
Cinthia Murphy, Managing Editor, ETF.com
The ETF industry typically welcomes 200-plus new ETFs to market every year, but so far in 2020, the headline isn’t as much about ETF innovation as it is about ETF liquidation.
Nearly 100 ETFs have already shuttered this year, not even four complete months into 2020. And there are already more ETFs set to close in May.
Particularly hit in recent weeks was the segment of leveraged and inverse ETFs, which magnify market swings by 2x and 3x. In March alone, 32 geared funds faced liquidation as market volatility picked up.
International equity ETFs have also shed weight, with more than 20 ETFs in this segment closing year to date. It’s been a challenging year for foreign equity funds.
The big number of ETF closures stands in stark contrast to ETF launches, which have totaled less than 60 so far this year—lagging closures at an unprecedented pace.
2020 ETF Closures
|
Ticker
|
Fund
|
Type of Split
|
4/9/2020
|
Forensic Accounting Long-Short ETF
|
FLAG
|
4/9/2020
|
AdvisorShares Cornerstone Small Cap ETF
|
SCAP
|
4/8/2020
|
VelocityShares 1X Long VSTOXX Futures ETN
|
EVIX
|
4/8/2020
|
VelocityShares 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN
|
EXIV
|
4/8/2020
|
UBS ETRACS - ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN
|
WTIU
|
4/1/2020
|
ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN
|
BDCL
|
4/1/2020
|
ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B
|
LBDC
|
3/31/2020
|
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN
|
DVYL
|
3/30/2020
|
iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Corporate ETF
|
IBDC
|
3/27/2020
|
ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector
|
FINU
|
3/27/2020
|
ProShares UltraPro Short Financial Select Sector
|
FINZ
|
3/27/2020
|
Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1X Shares
|
SAGG
|
3/27/2020
|
Direxion Daily MSCI Developed Markets Bear 3x Shares
|
DPK
|
3/27/2020
|
Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares
|
RUSS
|
3/27/2020
|
Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3X Shares
|
MIDZ
|
3/27/2020
|
ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq Biotechnology
|
UBIO
|
3/27/2020
|
ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology
|
ZBIO
|
3/27/2020
|
Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3X Shares
|
GASX
|
3/27/2020
|
Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares
|
GASL
|
3/27/2020
|
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bear 3X Shares
|
WDRW
|
3/27/2020
|
Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF
|
GARD
|
3/27/2020
|
Direxion Daily MSCI European Financials Bull 2X Shares
|
EUFL
|
3/27/2020
|
ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF
|
OILD
|
3/27/2020
|
ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF
|
OILU
|
3/27/2020
|
ProShares UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector ETF
|
SCOM
|
3/27/2020
|
ProShares UltraPro Communication Services Select Sector ETF
|
UCOM
|
3/26/2020
|
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT INDEX ETN
|
LRET
|
3/26/2020
|
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN
|
CEFL
|
3/26/2020
|
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B
|
CEFZ
|
3/25/2020
|
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN
|
DVHL
|
3/25/2020
|
UBS ETRACS - ProShares Daily 3x Inverse Crude ETN
|
WTID
|
3/24/2020
|
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN
|
MORL
|
3/24/2020
|
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN
|
LMLP
|
3/24/2020
|
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
|
HDLV
|
3/24/2020
|
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B
|
MRRL
|
3/23/2020
|
ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B
|
MLPZ
|
3/20/2020
|
ETRACS Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged ISE Exclusively Homebuilders ETN
|
HOML
|
3/20/2020
|
Columbia Sustainable Global Equity Income ETF
|
ESGW
|
3/18/2020
|
ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B
|
MLPQ
|
3/18/2020
|
Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN
|
AMJL
|
3/16/2020
|
Franklin Liberty International Opportunities ETF
|
FLIO
|
3/12/2020
|
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. Small Cap High Dividend ETN
|
SMHD
|
3/12/2020
|
The Organics ETF
|
ORG
|
3/12/2020
|
The Obesity ETF
|
SLIM
|
3/6/2020
|
iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bear ETN
|
DLBS
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Shipping ETF
|
SEA
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco China Real Estate ETF
|
TAO
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco China Small Cap ETF
|
HAO
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Frontier Markets ETF
|
FRN
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco CurrencyShares Chinese Renminbi Trust
|
FXCH
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF
|
NFO
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF
|
LVL
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF
|
PMR
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF
|
RWW
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco BRIC ETF
|
EEB
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF
|
DWAQ
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF
|
LDRI
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF
|
EWEM
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF
|
GHII
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust
|
FXSG
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust
|
FXS
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF
|
DWTR
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF
|
DWIN
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco ESG Revenue ETF
|
ESGL
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF
|
ESGF
|
2/14/2020
|
Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Strategy K-1 Free ETF
|
AOIL
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF
|
REEM
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco International Revenue ETF
|
REFA
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Global Revenue ETF
|
RGLB
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF
|
OVOL
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Russell 1000 Momentum Factor ETF
|
OMOM
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF
|
OQAL
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF
|
OSIZ
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF
|
OVLU
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF
|
OYLD
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF
|
IMFC
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
|
IMFP
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF
|
IEMD
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF
|
IHYD
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF
|
IHYV
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF
|
IEMV
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
|
REDV
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
|
RIDV
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF
|
IMFD
|
2/14/2020
|
Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF
|
IMFI
|
2/13/2020
|
Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund
|
ADRA
|
2/13/2020
|
Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund
|
ADRD
|
2/13/2020
|
Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund
|
ADRU
|
2/4/2020
|
IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF
|
AGGE
|
1/30/2020
|
Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF
|
RENW
|
1/24/2020
|
Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF
|
EMEM
|
1/17/2020
|
WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund
|
DYB
|
1/17/2020
|
WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund
|
WBAL
|
1/17/2020
|
WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund
|
RPUT
|
1/14/2020
|
J.P. Morgan Cushing 30 MLP Index ETN
|
PPLN
|
1/6/2020
|
CSOP MSCI China A International Hedged ETF
|
CNHX
