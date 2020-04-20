ETF Closures Outnumber Launches

Cinthia Murphy, Managing Editor, ETF.com

The ETF industry typically welcomes 200-plus new ETFs to market every year, but so far in 2020, the headline isn’t as much about ETF innovation as it is about ETF liquidation.

Nearly 100 ETFs have already shuttered this year, not even four complete months into 2020. And there are already more ETFs set to close in May.

Particularly hit in recent weeks was the segment of leveraged and inverse ETFs, which magnify market swings by 2x and 3x. In March alone, 32 geared funds faced liquidation as market volatility picked up.

International equity ETFs have also shed weight, with more than 20 ETFs in this segment closing year to date. It’s been a challenging year for foreign equity funds.

The big number of ETF closures stands in stark contrast to ETF launches, which have totaled less than 60 so far this year—lagging closures at an unprecedented pace.

2020 ETF Closures

Ticker Fund Type of Split 4/9/2020 Forensic Accounting Long-Short ETF FLAG 4/9/2020 AdvisorShares Cornerstone Small Cap ETF SCAP 4/8/2020 VelocityShares 1X Long VSTOXX Futures ETN EVIX 4/8/2020 VelocityShares 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN EXIV 4/8/2020 UBS ETRACS - ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN WTIU 4/1/2020 ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN BDCL 4/1/2020 ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B LBDC 3/31/2020 ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN DVYL 3/30/2020 iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Corporate ETF IBDC 3/27/2020 ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector FINU 3/27/2020 ProShares UltraPro Short Financial Select Sector FINZ 3/27/2020 Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1X Shares SAGG 3/27/2020 Direxion Daily MSCI Developed Markets Bear 3x Shares DPK 3/27/2020 Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares RUSS 3/27/2020 Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3X Shares MIDZ 3/27/2020 ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq Biotechnology UBIO 3/27/2020 ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology ZBIO 3/27/2020 Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3X Shares GASX 3/27/2020 Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares GASL 3/27/2020 Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bear 3X Shares WDRW 3/27/2020 Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF GARD 3/27/2020 Direxion Daily MSCI European Financials Bull 2X Shares EUFL 3/27/2020 ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF OILD 3/27/2020 ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF OILU 3/27/2020 ProShares UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector ETF SCOM 3/27/2020 ProShares UltraPro Communication Services Select Sector ETF UCOM 3/26/2020 ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT INDEX ETN LRET 3/26/2020 ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN CEFL 3/26/2020 ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B CEFZ 3/25/2020 ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN DVHL 3/25/2020 UBS ETRACS - ProShares Daily 3x Inverse Crude ETN WTID 3/24/2020 ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN MORL 3/24/2020 ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN LMLP 3/24/2020 ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN HDLV 3/24/2020 ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B MRRL 3/23/2020 ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B MLPZ 3/20/2020 ETRACS Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged ISE Exclusively Homebuilders ETN HOML 3/20/2020 Columbia Sustainable Global Equity Income ETF ESGW 3/18/2020 ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B MLPQ 3/18/2020 Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN AMJL 3/16/2020 Franklin Liberty International Opportunities ETF FLIO 3/12/2020 ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. Small Cap High Dividend ETN SMHD 3/12/2020 The Organics ETF ORG 3/12/2020 The Obesity ETF SLIM 3/6/2020 iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bear ETN DLBS 2/14/2020 Invesco Shipping ETF SEA 2/14/2020 Invesco China Real Estate ETF TAO 2/14/2020 Invesco China Small Cap ETF HAO 2/14/2020 Invesco Frontier Markets ETF FRN 2/14/2020 Invesco CurrencyShares Chinese Renminbi Trust FXCH 2/14/2020 Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF NFO 2/14/2020 Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF LVL 2/14/2020 Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF PMR 2/14/2020 Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF RWW 2/14/2020 Invesco BRIC ETF EEB 2/14/2020 Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF DWAQ 2/14/2020 Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF LDRI 2/14/2020 Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF EWEM 2/14/2020 Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF GHII 2/14/2020 Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust FXSG 2/14/2020 Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust FXS 2/14/2020 Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF DWTR 2/14/2020 Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF DWIN 2/14/2020 Invesco ESG Revenue ETF ESGL 2/14/2020 Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF ESGF 2/14/2020 Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Strategy K-1 Free ETF AOIL 2/14/2020 Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF REEM 2/14/2020 Invesco International Revenue ETF REFA 2/14/2020 Invesco Global Revenue ETF RGLB 2/14/2020 Invesco Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF OVOL 2/14/2020 Invesco Russell 1000 Momentum Factor ETF OMOM 2/14/2020 Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF OQAL 2/14/2020 Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF OSIZ 2/14/2020 Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF OVLU 2/14/2020 Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF OYLD 2/14/2020 Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF IMFC 2/14/2020 Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF IMFP 2/14/2020 Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF IEMD 2/14/2020 Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF IHYD 2/14/2020 Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF IHYV 2/14/2020 Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF IEMV 2/14/2020 Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF REDV 2/14/2020 Invesco International Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF RIDV 2/14/2020 Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF IMFD 2/14/2020 Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF IMFI 2/13/2020 Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund ADRA 2/13/2020 Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund ADRD 2/13/2020 Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund ADRU 2/4/2020 IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF AGGE 1/30/2020 Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF RENW 1/24/2020 Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF EMEM 1/17/2020 WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund DYB 1/17/2020 WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund WBAL 1/17/2020 WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund RPUT 1/14/2020 J.P. Morgan Cushing 30 MLP Index ETN PPLN 1/6/2020 CSOP MSCI China A International Hedged ETF CNHX

More on ETF.com

