Eternity Investment Delays Circular on Loan Agreement Changes

Eternity Investment Limited (HK:0764) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eternity Investment Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a major transaction involving financial assistance and loan agreement variations. The circular, initially set for release by November 29, 2024, will now be dispatched by December 31, 2024, to allow more time for finalizing essential information. This delay may impact shareholders’ timelines for reviewing and voting on the associated agreements.

For further insights into HK:0764 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.