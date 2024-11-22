News & Insights

Stocks

Estee Lauder strength attributed to recent share buys by director

November 22, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Regulatory filings show that Estee Lauder (EL) director Paul Fribourg bought 387,800 shares of the company’s stock for a total of $24.9M, for an average price of $64.27 each, from November 13 through 19. Shares of Estee Lauder are up 2% to $68.30 in morning trading, which traders are attributing to a Barron’s report highlighting the recent insider buying, contacts tell The Fly.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.