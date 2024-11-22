Estee Lauder strength attributed to recent share buys by director

Regulatory filings show that Estee Lauder (EL) director Paul Fribourg bought 387,800 shares of the company’s stock for a total of $24.9M, for an average price of $64.27 each, from November 13 through 19. Shares of Estee Lauder are up 2% to $68.30 in morning trading, which traders are attributing to a Barron’s report highlighting the recent insider buying, contacts tell The Fly.
