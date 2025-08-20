Estée Lauder Posts 12% Sales Drop in Q4

Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share fell 85% year over year to $0.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL), a leading name in global prestige beauty, reported its Q4 FY2025 results on August 20, 2025. The most notable news was a 12% year-over-year decrease in net sales (GAAP) as demand softened and restructuring continued. Earnings per share, excluding certain items, dropped sharply to $0.09 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $3.41 billion, just ahead of the consensus forecast of $3.40 billion (non-GAAP). Overall, the quarter reflected ongoing challenges, but also signs of operational improvement, as non-GAAP gross margin ticked higher to 74.0% in FY2025 despite falling sales and earnings.

Metric Q4 2025 Q4 2025 Estimate Q4 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.09 $0.10 $0.64 (85) Revenue (GAAP) $3.41 billion $3.40 billion $3.87 billion -11.9% Revenue (Non-GAAP) $3.41 billion $3.87 billion (12) Gross Margin 72.0 % 71.8 % 0.2 pp Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $137 million $349 million -212

Understanding Estée Lauder Companies' Business and Strategy

Estée Lauder Companies is known for its portfolio of luxury and prestige beauty brands, such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, and La Mer. The company sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products globally, reaching consumers through stores, online channels, and travel retail locations.

Maintaining and growing its brand portfolio is central to its strategy. Product innovation, ranging from new formulas to packaging and digital outreach, drives customer loyalty and keeps the company competitive. Expanding the global distribution network, embracing digital channels, and responding to changing shopping habits are all crucial to keeping its brands relevant. Sustainability and social impact have become more important too, with ongoing investment in eco-friendly practices and ingredient transparency. The Lauder family retains majority voting control, shaping governance and long-term direction.

Quarter in Review: Major Developments and Shifting Dynamics

The company reported a sharp drop in quarterly earnings and revenue, consistent with a challenging year for global beauty. The main causes were continued weak demand in key Asian markets and North America, ongoing disruptions in travel retail, and significant restructuring charges. Non-GAAP earnings per share fell to $0.09, down 85% from the prior-year period, as the business scaled back costs but could not offset lower sales volumes and higher restructuring expenses.

GAAP revenue fell 12% to $3.41 billion compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP revenue for FY2025 significantly exceeded market expectations, helped by cost discipline and operational adjustments implemented as part of the company's multi-year Profit Recovery and Growth Plan. Gross margin improved by 0.2 percentage points to 72.0% (GAAP), compared to Q4 FY2024. This increase, despite lower sales, signals that earlier cost-saving efforts and price adjustments provided some relief to profitability in FY2025.

Segment-level results highlighted persistent weakness across major categories. Skin care product sales dropped 17%, and makeup net sales fell 12% in the three months ended June 30, 2025. Fragrances, however, edged up 2%, buoyed by strong performance in Le Labo and Jo Malone London—both are fragrance brands positioned in the higher end of the market. Hair care net sales declined 15% year over year in the three months ended June 30, 2025. These figures reflect ongoing softness in travel retail and shifting consumer confidence, particularly in Asia.

Geographically, the Americas delivered a 6% drop in GAAP sales, while revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa tumbled 18% in Q3 FY2025. The Asia/Pacific region posted a 3% organic net sales decline in Q3 FY2025. Operating income fell 61% on a non-GAAP basis, reflecting sales declines, impairment costs relating to underperforming brands, and higher restructuring outflows. The period also included the impact of previously announced impairment charges for brands such as TOM FORD (prestige fragrance and beauty), Dr.Jart+ (skin care), and Too Faced (makeup).

The most recently declared dividend was $0.35 per share. This amount was down from higher levels last year after a payout reduction. Dividends paid during FY2025 totaled $618 million, This represented a decrease of 35% compared to the prior year.

Innovation, Category Highlights, and Channel Expansion

Estée Lauder remains focused on launching new products and extending its successful lines. Recent releases include Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Concealer (makeup), La Mer The New Balancing Treatment Lotion (skin care), Clinique Almost Lipstick in Nude Honey (makeup), and The Ordinary UV Filters SPF 45 Serum (skin care). These launches aim to extend market share and attract new consumers across regions.

Digital expansion was a key focus for the quarter, with the company introducing eight brands to Amazon’s U.S. Premium Beauty platform, expanding on Amazon in Canada, and ramping up its presence on Southeast Asian platforms Shopee and TikTok Shop. The Ordinary, another skin care brand, continues to be a growth driver in digital channels. Innovation in both product and sales strategy is critical to the company’s success, especially during periods of slow demand growth.

Fragrance brand Le Labo posted notable increases in net sales in FY2025, with Le Labo’s sales climbing strongly thanks to new store openings and expanded retail distribution, even as TOM FORD and a few other brands faced operational challenges, leading to impairment charges that weighed on quarterly and annual results.

The company was recognized by CDP for its 2024 environmental disclosures, achieving an A for Climate and A- for Water. Investments in artificial intelligence, digital supply chain optimization, and biotechnology partnerships were announced, underlining the company’s longer-term commitment to both efficiency and responsible business practices.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watch Points

Management provided financial guidance for fiscal 2026 and expressed cautious optimism for a return to organic revenue growth after three years of declines. The company expects organic net sales growth of 0–3% for FY2026, with an adjusted earnings per share range of $1.90–$2.10 (non-GAAP). Margins are expected to improve, with adjusted operating margin guided to 9.4–9.9%. However, the guidance reflects ongoing pressure from restructuring, anticipated tariff costs of $100 million, and a higher expected tax rate of about 36 %.

Operating cash flow is estimated to decline to $1.0–$1.1 billion as the company spends on restructuring. Capital investment is expected to equal about 4% of sales. Investors should watch sales trends in China and North America, pace of travel retail recovery, continued gross margin improvement, and the impact of tariffs and restructuring costs. With significant restructuring charges and brand impairments planned through fiscal 2027, monitoring the effectiveness of the Profit Recovery and Growth Plan and cash generation will remain top priorities for the quarters ahead.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

