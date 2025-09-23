Estee Lauder Online Sales Hit 31%: Structural Shift in Beauty Retail?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. ( EL ) is seeing a meaningful digital acceleration. In fiscal 2025, online sales accounted for 31% of total sales, a record level and 3 percentage points higher than last year. This marks more than just incremental progress. It indicates a structural pivot in how consumers are engaging with prestige beauty.

Several factors underpinned this shift. The company expanded its presence across Amazon’s Premium Beauty stores, where 11 brands are now available in the United States and three in Canada. Southeast Asia also became a proving ground, with Estee Lauder leveraging Shopee and TikTok Shop, while its presence on Tmall and Douyin provided steady momentum. Importantly, the company is experimenting with new formats such as AI-powered flagship stores in China, showing a willingness to test innovative retail technology alongside channel expansion.

Online momentum accelerated in the back half of fiscal 2025, with organic sales growth improving from low single digits in the first half to mid-single digits in the second half. Management noted that the mix is expected to climb further, with digital being a core driver of growth. The company’s online strength also helps offset the structural decline in travel retail, which fell to just 15% of sales in fiscal 2025, down 4 percentage points from 2024 and sharply from pandemic-era highs.

As online sales rise to nearly a third of the business, Estee Lauder’s sales mix is undergoing a notable transformation. The shift underscores the company’s efforts to broaden consumer access through multiple digital platforms, while also reducing exposure to more volatile channels. Whether this balance sustains long-term will be an area to watch in the coming years.

Estee Lauder’s Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 13.3% in the past three months against the broader Consumer Staples sector’s 3.8% decline. EL has also outperformed the industry and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 9% and 11.3%, respectively, during the same period.

EL Stock's Past Three Months Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Unlocking Estee Lauder’s Valuation

Estee Lauder currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 39.38 compared with the industry average of 27.43 and the sector’s 16.48. This valuation places the stock at a premium relative to peers, indicating broader market expectations around its business stability and ability to navigate current cost and demand dynamics.

Estee Lauder Valuation Picture



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How the Zack Consensus Estimate Stacks Up for EL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen downward revisions. Over the past 30 days, the consensus estimate has decreased 8 cents to $2.06 for the current fiscal year and 9 cents to $2.79 per share for the next fiscal year. Still, these estimates indicate year-over-year growth rates of 36.4% and 35.7%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

