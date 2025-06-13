Estee Lauder Launches on Amazon.ca to Expand Reach in Canada

Estee Lauder, the flagship brand of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL, has officially launched its storefront on the Amazon.ca Premium Beauty Store. This move brings the brand’s high-performance skincare, makeup and fragrances to customers across Canada through one of the country’s most trusted e-commerce platforms.



The launch follows Estee Lauder’s debut in the Amazon.com Premium Beauty store in Fall 2024 and marks a significant step in broadening its digital presence in North America.

Estee Lauder Brings Bestsellers to Canada’s Shoppers

With the launch, Estee Lauder is offering a curated selection of its best-known products, including the Advanced Night Repair Serum, Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation, Revitalizing Supreme+, Re-Nutriv and Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation. These items are now available for direct purchase through Amazon.ca, making it easier for shoppers from Canada to explore and buy the brand’s high-performance formulas from a trusted online platform.



The storefront is designed to offer a convenient and informative shopping experience, helping customers discover and learn about these iconic products.



Estee Lauder’s arrival on Amazon.ca Premium Beauty adds a new level of convenience for Canada’s beauty shoppers. Prime members can enjoy fast, free delivery, making it easier than ever to receive their favorite products. The collaboration aims to combine Amazon’s trusted service with Estee Lauder’s signature luxury, offering a seamless and elevated online shopping experience.

EL Stock Past Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estee Lauder Growth Drivers & Strategic Focus

Estee Lauder is focusing on regaining growth momentum through its Beauty Reimagined strategy, which emphasizes expanding consumer reach, accelerating innovation and boosting brand presence across digital platforms like Amazon and TikTok Shop. The company reported share gains in key markets, including Southeast Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, supported by strong performances from brands like Clinique, La Mer, The Ordinary and TOM FORD. These efforts are aimed at strengthening the brand’s global footprint while meeting evolving customer preferences.



The company is advancing its Profit Recovery and Growth Plan (“PRGP”) to support long-term performance and restore sustainable sales growth. As of the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the company approved more than 2,600 net position reductions, streamlining middle management by 20% and cutting executive expenses by 30% through a flatter leadership structure. Procurement and outsourcing initiatives, introduced under the expanded PRGP in February 2025, are also progressing well. These efforts aim to strengthen profitability and build long-term resilience.

Performance of Estee Lauder and its Industry

In the past month, EL’s shares have gained 9.8% compared with the industry and the S&P 500’s growth of 14.8% and 2.4%, respectively.



While EL stock has delivered a strong performance, its valuation remains a key factor for consideration. The stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry average, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, well above the industry’s average of 24.91.

EL P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For long-term investors, holding onto this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock might still be a viable option. However, prospective investors may want to wait for a more favorable entry point given the stock's current higher valuation.

