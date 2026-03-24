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EL

The Estée Lauder Companies Stock Falls 7%

March 24, 2026 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) are moving down about 7 percent on Tuesday morning, possibly due to the impact of its announcement yesterday, confirming that it is engaged in discussions with Puig regarding a potential business combination that could result in the merger of their businesses.

The company's stock is currently trading at $73.44, down 7.37 percent or $5.88, over the previous close of $79.28 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $48.37 and $121.64 in the past one year.

It further added that no final decision has been made and no agreement has been reached.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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