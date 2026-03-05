Estée Lauder To Acquire Remaining Stake In Forest Essentials

(RTTNews) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL, 0JTM.L), a cosmetics company, on Thursday agreed to acquire the remaining stake in Forest Essentials, an Indian luxury Ayurveda beauty brand.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2026.

The deal builds on Estée Lauder's long-standing partnership with Forest Essentials, which began with a minority investment in 2008 and increased to a 49% stake in 2020.

Forest Essentials is expected to deliver low double-digit net sales growth.

The brand will remain headquartered in New Delhi and continue to operate its integrated ecosystem spanning research and development, local botanical sourcing and in-house manufacturing in India.

Founded in 2000 by Mira Kulkarni, Forest Essentials offers luxury skincare and beauty products based on Ayurvedic formulations and operates nearly 200 standalone stores.

The Estée Lauder Co. closed trading, 1.60% higher at $99.42 on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.