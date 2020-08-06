Establishing Premier Connectivity Across Fixed Income Market

Nasdaq and Trumid are collaborating on workflow solutions for Corporate Bond Investors—coupling Trumid’s innovative trading platform with Nasdaq Fixed Income’s technology and real-time execution. Both companies look to simplify U.S. Treasury hedging for Corporate Bonds by providing a best-in-class single point of access for credit and rates on Trumid.

Nasdaq Fixed Income currently offers a simplified, transparent liquidity platform for transacting U.S. Treasuries, operating on the Nasdaq Financial Framework (NFF). Comprised of a state-of-the-art matching engine, business functionality and protocol technologies, and a single operational core that ties everything together to deliver robust solutions to financial infrastructure providers and end users alike.

Trumid is a financial technology company bringing efficiency to credit trading through data, technology, and innovative products. Trumid's trading platform and products leverage the network effect and data science to empower all credit market participants with business intelligence to make more informed decisions.

As a leading market technology provider, Nasdaq is developing a fully integrated workflow solution to connect Trumid to U.S. Treasury liquidity. Trumid’s intuitively designed electronic bond trading platform, Trumid Market Center, provides corporate bond market professionals with direct access to anonymous and counterparty-disclosed liquidity. By working together, Nasdaq and Trumid are providing investors with a seamless, modern solution for real-time U.S. Treasury hedging and execution.

For any inquiries and additional details, please reach out directly to:

Nasdaq:

Tedd Bragg

Vice President

Head of U.S. Fixed Income

Ted.Bragg@nasdaq.com

Trumid:

Kapil Mohindra

Business Development

kmohindra@trumid.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.