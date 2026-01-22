Markets

Essity Q4 Profit Rises; Organic Sales Down 1.1%

January 22, 2026 — 01:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - Essity AB (ESSITY_A.ST, ESSITY_B.ST) reported that its fourth quarter profit, total operations, increased to 3.2 billion Swedish kronor compared to 2.9 billion kronor, prior year. Earnings per share, total operations, increased to 4.69 kronor compared to 4.13 kronor. Earnings per share excl. IAC and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets was 5.07 kronor compared to 4.85 kronor. EBITA increased 9% to 5.00 billion kronor from 4.6 billion kronor. EBITA excl. IAC increased 3% to 5.1 billion kronor from 5.0 billion kronor. Excl. currency translation effects, EBITA excl. IAC increased 12%.

Fourth quarter net sales decreased 8.2% to 34.7 billion kronor from 37.8 billion kronor, a year ago. Organic sales were down 1.1%, mainly due to lower sales prices in Consumer Goods and Professional Hygiene.

