News & Insights

Markets
ESS

Essex Property Q4 FFO Rises

February 06, 2024 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) announced an increase in its Funds from Operations or FFO for the fourth quarter.

FFO increased to $257.3 million or $3.87 per diluted share from $252.8 million or $3.77 per diluted share last year.

Core adjusted FFO stood at $254.3 million or $3.83 per diluted share versus $252.4 million or $3.77 per diluted share prior year.

Profit declined 64.3 per cent, to $65.3 million or $1.02 per diluted share from last year's $185.2 million or $2.86 per diluted share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had estimated a profit of $1.46 per diluted share for the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead, the company expects FFO of $14.46 to $15 per diluted share, while it sees core FFO of $14.76 to $15.30 per diluted share for the fiscal year 2024.

It expects core FFO of $3.68 to $3.80 per diluted share and profit of $5.05 to $5.59 per diluted share for the first quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.