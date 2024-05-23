Essentra Appoints New Chair Steve Good

News & Insights

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc, a leading global provider of essential components, has appointed Steve Good as the independent non-executive chair designate, effective from July 1, 2024, with a transition period until November 1, when he will replace the long-serving Paul Lester. Good brings extensive international experience in industrial businesses and B2B markets, having held senior positions in various companies. CEO Scott Fawcett has expressed confidence in Good’s capability to support Essentra’s continued success and growth.

