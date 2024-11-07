Essentra Appoints New CFO Amid Leadership Changes

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has announced the appointment of Rowan Baker as their new Chief Financial Officer, effective from November 5, 2024, with Jack Clarke stepping down from the Board on January 1, 2025. This change in leadership aims to strengthen Essentra’s position as a key player in the global manufacturing of essential components.

