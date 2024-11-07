Essentra Appoints New CFO Amid Leadership Changes

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.
Essentra plc has announced the appointment of Rowan Baker as their new Chief Financial Officer, effective from November 5, 2024, with Jack Clarke stepping down from the Board on January 1, 2025. This change in leadership aims to strengthen Essentra’s position as a key player in the global manufacturing of essential components.
For further insights into GB:ESNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZGD, HGGG: 2 Gold ETFs with More than 20% Expected Returns, According to Analysts
- Immunic Reports Q3 Earnings and Provides Corporate Update
- Icahn to Boost Stake in CVR Energy to 81% by Cutting IEP’s Dividend
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.