Essential Utilities (WTRG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.62, changing hands as high as $38.81 per share. Essential Utilities Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTRG's low point in its 52 week range is $32.07 per share, with $49.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.80.

