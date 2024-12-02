Essential Utilities recent weakness a buying opportunity, says Argus

Argus recommends using the recent weakness in shares of Essential Utilities (WTRG) as a buying opportunity. The company’s business is improving and it has reinstated its intermediate term guidance for earnings growth of 5%-7%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that from a technical standpoint, the shares have been in a bullish pattern of higher highs and higher lows since October 2023. Argus keeps a Buy rating on the shares with a $45 price target

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WTRG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.