Essential Utilities Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Essential Utilities (WTRG) reported net income of $224.4 million and earnings per share of $0.79 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $283.8 million and earnings per share of $1.03 for the same period in 2025. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.83, for the quarter.

Revenues for the quarter were $861.8 million compared to $783.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 10%.

The company expects growth in long-term earnings per share at a compound annual growth rate of 5% to 7% from the adjusted 2024 earnings per share of $1.97, for the three-year period through 2027.

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