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Essential Utilities Q1 Net Income Declines

May 06, 2026 — 11:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Essential Utilities (WTRG) reported net income of $224.4 million and earnings per share of $0.79 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $283.8 million and earnings per share of $1.03 for the same period in 2025. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.83, for the quarter.

Revenues for the quarter were $861.8 million compared to $783.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 10%.

The company expects growth in long-term earnings per share at a compound annual growth rate of 5% to 7% from the adjusted 2024 earnings per share of $1.97, for the three-year period through 2027.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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