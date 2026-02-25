Essential Utilities, Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $132.67 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $184.75 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $699.11 million from $604.38 million last year.

Essential Utilities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $132.67 Mln. vs. $184.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $699.11 Mln vs. $604.38 Mln last year.

