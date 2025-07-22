Essential Utilities Finalizes $37.75 Mln Beaver Falls Wastewater System Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG), through its Aqua Pennsylvania subsidiary, has completed the $37.75 million acquisition of the City of Beaver Falls wastewater system in Beaver County, PA. Serving around 3,200 direct customers and providing services to 3,800 additional Equivalent Dwelling Units across seven neighboring municipalities, the transaction was approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on June 18, 2025.

Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin emphasized the collaborative effort with local and state leaders to regionalize water and wastewater services, aiming for long-term benefits for both new and existing customers. Aqua Pennsylvania plans to invest $10 million over the next decade on safety improvements and upgrades to the sewer collection system, treatment plant headworks, filter tower, and pump station.

President Marc Lucca noted these enhancements will boost efficiency and environmental compliance, reaffirming Aqua's commitment to reliable service. Mayor Dr. Kenya Johns echoed confidence in Aqua's expertise, citing the upgrades as key to dependable community service.

Customers will see no immediate changes to base rates, with any future adjustments subject to PUC review. Eligible residents can access Aqua's Customer Assistance Program and hardship fund, Aqua Aid. This marks Essential Utilities' sixth acquisition in 18 months, expanding service to 6,700 additional customers or 12,420 EDUs.

Tuesday, WTRG closed 1.47% higher at $38.02 and rose further in after-hours trading to $38.41, up 1.03% on the NYSE.

