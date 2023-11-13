Essential Guide To HFA Loans

If you’re on strong financial footing but you can’t save enough for a down payment, a housing finance agency (HFA) loan might be an option. These mortgages allow down payments as low as 3% and provide financial assistance to help with your upfront costs.

To get started, you’ll need to work with a lender approved by your local housing finance agency. The rest of the process is similar to getting a conventional home loan.

What Is an HFA Loan?

An HFA loan is a type of conventional mortgage that’s sponsored by a housing finance agency, which are state-chartered nonprofit organizations. They’re designed to make home buying more affordable for borrowers with low to moderate incomes, first-time home buyers and veterans, so they may feature:

Discounted private mortgage insurance

Financial assistance with closing costs

Down payment assistance

HFA Loan Requirements

To qualify for an HFA loan, you’ll first need to meet Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s lending requirements. These include:

Down payment of at least 3% for single-family homes

Minimum credit score of 620 or 660, depending on the program

At least one borrower must use the home as a primary residence

Your state housing agency may add or raise requirements, and you’ll need to meet income restrictions based on your area and household size. The income limits are usually set each year and vary by county.

Types of HFA Loans

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac each offer one HFA loan, so there are two types available. State housing agencies can choose to offer both types of loans or just one. Here’s how the two programs compare:

HFA Loan Pros and Cons

HFA loans can be helpful to a wide range of borrowers, but they don’t come without drawbacks.

Pros of HFA Loans

Affordable upfront costs. You may put down as little as 3% on a single-family home, and the entire amount can come from grant funds. Some HFAs also offer closing cost assistance.

You may put down as little as 3% on a single-family home, and the entire amount can come from grant funds. Some HFAs also offer closing cost assistance. Mortgage insurance options. While you’ll need to pay mortgage insurance, you can cancel it once you reach 20% equity in your home. And you may pay a lower mortgage insurance premium based on your income.

While you’ll need to pay mortgage insurance, you can cancel it once you reach 20% equity in your home. And you may pay a lower mortgage insurance premium based on your income. Flexible eligibility requirements. You can apply for an HFA loan as a first-time home buyer or a repeat buyer who hasn’t owned a home in the past three years.

Cons of HFA Loans

Rules may vary. Every housing agency can set its own rules and requirements, so you’ll need to check with your HFA to see if you’re eligible.

Every housing agency can set its own rules and requirements, so you’ll need to check with your HFA to see if you’re eligible. Income restricted. If you earn more than the median income in your county, then you’ll need to look elsewhere for a mortgage.

If you earn more than the median income in your county, then you’ll need to look elsewhere for a mortgage. Higher credit score required. HFA loans require a credit score of at least 620 or 660 to qualify, which is a higher minimum compared to FHA loans.

HFA loans require a credit score of at least 620 or 660 to qualify, which is a higher minimum compared to FHA loans. Less available. You’ll need to meet your HFA’s initial requirements and then work with a lender-approved agency. Other types of home loans are more widely available.

How To Apply For an HFA Loan

The process may vary with each housing finance agency, but here are the general steps you can follow to apply for an HFA loan:

Contact your local agency. There’s a housing finance agency in every state plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Many larger cities and counties also have their own HFAs, too. Once you find the HFA that operates in your area, get in touch. You may be able to fill out a form online or call the agency directly. Find approved mortgage lenders. Each housing finance agency works with private lenders to offer HFA loans. Look for a list of approved lenders on your HFA’s website, or contact the agency to find out. If there’s more than one approved lender you can work with, you’ll benefit from comparing options and choosing a bank that meets your needs. Research your options. Lenders determine your eligibility for the home loan and down payment assistance. Contact multiple lenders and ask for a prequalification, which involves a soft credit pull. Get quotes on interest rates, closing costs and assistance with upfront expenses. Also, check reviews from third-party websites for information about each lender’s customer service. Submit mortgage applications. Once you’re done researching, narrow down a list of around three lenders and submit mortgage applications. Each lender will supply a loan estimate that includes the details of your potential mortgage. After comparing the loan estimates, you’ll choose a lender to work with. This may cause your credit score to drop by a few points because each lender performs a hard inquiry on your credit. You can lessen the effect by submitting all of your applications within a 45-day period. The credit-scoring companies will recognize that you’re rate shopping and will treat the applications as one inquiry. Go through the underwriting process. Your chosen lender will start the underwriting process, which involves verifying your income and employment, reviewing your debts and assets, and checking your credit scores one more time. You may also need to take a home-buyer education course as part of the HFA loan process.

Bottom Line

An HFA loan could be a good fit if you meet income requirements, which typically means you earn less than the median salary in your area. You may purchase a primary residence or a multi-unit investment property as long as you occupy one unit. Depending on the type of HFA loan you get, you may need to be a first-time home buyer or show that you haven’t owned a home in the past three years.

To get started, review your state’s HFA website and see if you qualify for a loan or down payment assistance.

