Essent Q1 Earnings Beat View; Earned Premiums Climb

(RTTNews) - Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT), a private mortgage insurance company, Friday reported net income of $181.72 million or $1.70 per share for the first quarter, higher than $170.83 million or $1.59 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by earned premiums.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected profit of $1.59 per share for the first quarter.

Net premium earned rose to $245.59 million from $211.26 million last year.

Net investment income was $52.1 million, up 20 percent year over year.

Total revenue grew to $298.36 million from $256.25 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $298.62 million.

