Markets
ESNT

Essent Group Stock Drops 5% As Net Income Declines In Q4

February 13, 2026 — 10:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) are moving down around 5 percent on Friday morning trading following the announcement of its fourth quarter financial results, which revealed a decline of net income to $155.0 million from $167.9 million, last year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $61.74 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 5.73 percent. The stock opened at $61.01 and has climbed as high as $63.79 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $51.61 to $67.09.

Fourth quarter total revenues were $312.4 million compared to $315.0 million, prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ESNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.