Essent Group Stock Drops 5% As Net Income Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) are moving down around 5 percent on Friday morning trading following the announcement of its fourth quarter financial results, which revealed a decline of net income to $155.0 million from $167.9 million, last year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $61.74 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 5.73 percent. The stock opened at $61.01 and has climbed as high as $63.79 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $51.61 to $67.09.

Fourth quarter total revenues were $312.4 million compared to $315.0 million, prior year.

